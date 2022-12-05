ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mozverse Named Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Award 2022

Founders Danny Mozlin and Zach Hirsch, Alongside Producer Scott Storch Inc. Best in Business Award Renowned for its web development platform specializing in blockchain innovation and Web 3.0 integration solutions to help companies succeed in the meta economy. MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022

