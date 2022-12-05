ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia begins new $36 million housing development

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services Carolinas

Columbia, South Carolina - On November 9, 2022, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. These actions were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of persons supported.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New fire chief for West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new chief in town. West Columbia just announced Marquis Solomon as the next West Columbia Fire Chief. Solomon is a 23-year fire service veteran and most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and has been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

How to avoid scammers while online shopping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Many of us are doing our holiday shopping online these days because it’s convenient and easy. But doing so makes us more susceptible to online scammers trying to steal our personal information. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some tips to identify and avoid these scams.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
COLUMBIA, SC
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Columbia

I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
COLUMBIA, SC

