Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia begins new $36 million housing development
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services Carolinas
Columbia, South Carolina - On November 9, 2022, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. These actions were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of persons supported.
One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
abccolumbia.com
Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is investigating after a report of shots fired near an electricity plant in South Carolina. Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. The station is located in...
New fire chief for West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new chief in town. West Columbia just announced Marquis Solomon as the next West Columbia Fire Chief. Solomon is a 23-year fire service veteran and most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and has been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
abccolumbia.com
How to avoid scammers while online shopping
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Many of us are doing our holiday shopping online these days because it’s convenient and easy. But doing so makes us more susceptible to online scammers trying to steal our personal information. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some tips to identify and avoid these scams.
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Columbia
I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
WIS-TV
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man steals lottery tickets from his job, tries to cash them in at different store, SLED says
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from his job and then trying to cash them in at another store. Tyrik Adonte Corley, 24, of Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit lottery tickets. The South Carolina Law Enforcement...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The Venue on Main Street in Columbia to host month long seasonal pop-up bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS at The Venue on Main Street. For the entire month of December... they will be hosting a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails and more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
Comments / 0