getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Raises $33,265 for Movember in its 12th Year of Movember Fundraising to Support Men’s Mental and Physical Health
“Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising efforts this year earned the company a ranking of #12 among thousands of teams throughout the U.S.”. CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm raised $33,265 for Movember. The company’s theme this year was “Taking Care of Business to Support Men’s Mental and Physical Health,” and represents Hanley Investment Group’s 12th consecutive year growing a moustache in the month of November to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 numbers keep zooming up in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have...
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center seeks public's help identifying patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help today to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team.
irvineweekly.com
Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.
A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches
The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county. Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches: Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach. The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.
localocnews.com
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Heading to Mission Viejo
the team is hoping to open sometime in March of the new year
foxla.com
SoCal facing children's medication shortages
LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
Los Angeles County COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped significantly since the Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials. Just weeks after the national holiday which brings families together more than perhaps any other, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped from 794 on Nov. 23 to 1,270 on Dec. […]
viatravelers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California
Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
1 Police Officer Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)
The Long Beach Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Bellflower Boulevard, near the Atherton Street intersection by the Cal State University Long Beach Campus. It happened just before 2:30 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
multihousingnews.com
Orange County Multifamily Report – October 2022
While the economy recovered, the market is once again slowing down. Orange County’s recovery continued well into 2022, but current economic conditions are affecting the multifamily market. Rent growth moderated to 0.5 percent on a trailing three-month basis through August, to $2,721, with the Renter-by-Necessity segment leading gains. The average occupancy rate in stabilized assets shifted down 30 basis points year-over-year as of July, to 97.4 percent, pointing to a still-tight rental market.
