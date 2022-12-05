ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Raises $33,265 for Movember in its 12th Year of Movember Fundraising to Support Men’s Mental and Physical Health

“Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising efforts this year earned the company a ranking of #12 among thousands of teams throughout the U.S.”. CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm raised $33,265 for Movember. The company’s theme this year was “Taking Care of Business to Support Men’s Mental and Physical Health,” and represents Hanley Investment Group’s 12th consecutive year growing a moustache in the month of November to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 numbers keep zooming up in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.

A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches

The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county. Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches:   Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach. The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
foxla.com

SoCal facing children's medication shortages

LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles County COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped significantly since the Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials. Just weeks after the national holiday which brings families together more than perhaps any other, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped from 794 on Nov. 23 to 1,270 on Dec. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California

Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
DANA POINT, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13

LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
multihousingnews.com

Orange County Multifamily Report – October 2022

While the economy recovered, the market is once again slowing down. Orange County’s recovery continued well into 2022, but current economic conditions are affecting the multifamily market. Rent growth moderated to 0.5 percent on a trailing three-month basis through August, to $2,721, with the Renter-by-Necessity segment leading gains. The average occupancy rate in stabilized assets shifted down 30 basis points year-over-year as of July, to 97.4 percent, pointing to a still-tight rental market.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy