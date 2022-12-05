ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Related
KTVU FOX 2

SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

African American entrepreneurs find sales power at Black Sunday Expo in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Move over Black Friday. In Oakland, the fifth annual Black Sunday Holiday Expo provided an opportunity for African American business owners to participate and thrive in the holiday shopping season to build a brighter future.Vendors at Sunday's expo may not have the money to compete head-to-head with big retailers like Target or Amazon but they have the courage to try."There are a lot of businesses in Oakland but they're very small," said Cathy Adams, CEO of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber organized a pop-up marketplace at an indoor venue near Jack London Square."That's why...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

These East Bay Chocolates Are Basically Mini-Paintings

Few chocolatiers sell their chocolate bars as “canvases.” But, then again, few chocolatiers worked as painters before getting into the game. Karen Urbanek, owner of Berkeley’s Flying Noir chocolate, might be the only one in the Bay Area who cut her teeth as a full-time visual artist. But now, while some artists paint portraits of their favorite restaurants and cafes, Urbanek creates edible paintings on the same confections she makes to eat. “I put chocolates together by composition, just as I would a painting,” Urbanek says.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
HipHopDX.com

Too $hort To Be Honored With Street Named After Him In Oakland

Oakland, CA - Too $hort is a West Coast legend, and his hometown Oakland, California, is recognizing all his achievements with a street named in his honor. According to a report from Datebook, Oakland’s City Council is moving forward with efforts to name a three-block stretch on Foothill Boulevard between 47th avenue and High Street as “Too Short Way.” Councilmember Noel Gallo introduced the move during a council meeting on Tuesday (December 6).
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

‘The best authentic Mexican food in Berkeley’: Las Cabañas hosts grand reopening

Berkeley’s Las Cabañas Mexican Grill & Taqueria hosted their grand reopening Saturday, featuring deals on food and a live mariachi band. Located at 1916 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Las Cabañas is a family-owned Mexican restaurant featuring breakfast burritos, specials, tacos, seafood and Mexican grill fare. After it originally opened two years ago during the height of the pandemic, owner Angel Rodriguez said he noticed that locals weren’t aware of the new business.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

List: Bay Area 2023 New Year's Eve Event Guide

The end of the year is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!. Here’s a list of events by region to ring in 2023. Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2023 Cruise. Pier 40 / San Francisco. Dec. 31, 7: 45 p.m.
marinmommies.com

Disney Pride in Concert is Coming to the Bay Area!

Marin Mommies presents a sponsored shout-out from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, presenting Disney PRIDE in Concert at Davies Symphony Hall this spring. Get ready for hit songs from The Lion King, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Cinderella, Beauty & the Beast, Mulan, Hercules, Coco, and so many more in our extraordinary spring production, Disney PRIDE in Concert. Disney has been dazzling audiences for 100 years — and SFGMC is proud to celebrate our 45th anniversary with some of the most-loved music.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Housing prices drop across the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Community Policy