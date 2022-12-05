Read full article on original website
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
KTVU FOX 2
SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
African American entrepreneurs find sales power at Black Sunday Expo in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Move over Black Friday. In Oakland, the fifth annual Black Sunday Holiday Expo provided an opportunity for African American business owners to participate and thrive in the holiday shopping season to build a brighter future.Vendors at Sunday's expo may not have the money to compete head-to-head with big retailers like Target or Amazon but they have the courage to try."There are a lot of businesses in Oakland but they're very small," said Cathy Adams, CEO of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber organized a pop-up marketplace at an indoor venue near Jack London Square."That's why...
Eater
These East Bay Chocolates Are Basically Mini-Paintings
Few chocolatiers sell their chocolate bars as “canvases.” But, then again, few chocolatiers worked as painters before getting into the game. Karen Urbanek, owner of Berkeley’s Flying Noir chocolate, might be the only one in the Bay Area who cut her teeth as a full-time visual artist. But now, while some artists paint portraits of their favorite restaurants and cafes, Urbanek creates edible paintings on the same confections she makes to eat. “I put chocolates together by composition, just as I would a painting,” Urbanek says.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
HipHopDX.com
Too $hort To Be Honored With Street Named After Him In Oakland
Oakland, CA - Too $hort is a West Coast legend, and his hometown Oakland, California, is recognizing all his achievements with a street named in his honor. According to a report from Datebook, Oakland’s City Council is moving forward with efforts to name a three-block stretch on Foothill Boulevard between 47th avenue and High Street as “Too Short Way.” Councilmember Noel Gallo introduced the move during a council meeting on Tuesday (December 6).
The country’s best ice rink is in the Bay Area but not at Union Square, according to Yelp
A total of three Bay Area ice rinks ranked among 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Drivers paid using SF’s new high-tech parking systems. They were ticketed anyway.
As San Francisco rolls out new parking meter technology, some drivers find themselves paying — but still ending up with a ticket. “Intuitively, you park, get out of your car and walk up to a meter and you pay it,” said East Bay resident Karl Carstensen, who was ticketed on Sept. 13 for an expired meter. “It’s the one right in front of your car.”
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
Daily Californian
‘The best authentic Mexican food in Berkeley’: Las Cabañas hosts grand reopening
Berkeley’s Las Cabañas Mexican Grill & Taqueria hosted their grand reopening Saturday, featuring deals on food and a live mariachi band. Located at 1916 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Las Cabañas is a family-owned Mexican restaurant featuring breakfast burritos, specials, tacos, seafood and Mexican grill fare. After it originally opened two years ago during the height of the pandemic, owner Angel Rodriguez said he noticed that locals weren’t aware of the new business.
NBC Bay Area
List: Bay Area 2023 New Year's Eve Event Guide
The end of the year is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!. Here’s a list of events by region to ring in 2023. Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2023 Cruise. Pier 40 / San Francisco. Dec. 31, 7: 45 p.m.
marinmommies.com
Disney Pride in Concert is Coming to the Bay Area!
Marin Mommies presents a sponsored shout-out from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, presenting Disney PRIDE in Concert at Davies Symphony Hall this spring. Get ready for hit songs from The Lion King, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Cinderella, Beauty & the Beast, Mulan, Hercules, Coco, and so many more in our extraordinary spring production, Disney PRIDE in Concert. Disney has been dazzling audiences for 100 years — and SFGMC is proud to celebrate our 45th anniversary with some of the most-loved music.
Housing prices drop across the Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
