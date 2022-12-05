Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO