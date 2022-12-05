Read full article on original website
Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms
Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November's midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning
NH court system launches diversity and inclusion initiative
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's judicial branch has launched a “Diversity and Inclusion" initiative to identify and eliminate cultural biases within the court system. It includes widespread community outreach and in-person meetings to engage court users in a dialogue about their experiences, organizers said Thursday. “The New...
AP News Summary at 5:03 p.m. EST
Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.
