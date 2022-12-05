ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out again Friday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen entered the day questionable due to a non-COVID illness after sitting out Wednesday for it. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing with Markkanen sidelined.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Clippers' Terance Mann (concussion) questionable on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mann is in concussion protocol and is questionable to face Washington on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.9 minutes against the Wizards. Mann's Saturday projection includes 5.2 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Week 14 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Danuel House (foot) remains out for 76ers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. House is still dealing with the left foot laceration that has kept him out as of late. He'll remain sidelined through the weekend. In 22 games this season, House is averaging 4.9 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Devin Vassell (knee) questionable on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. After missing one game with left knee soreness, Vassell's availability remains in question on Saturday. Expect Romeo Langford to play more minutes versus a Heat unit ranked 13th in defensive rating if Vassell is ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (leg) ruled out on Friday, Caris LeVert to start

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (leg) will not play in Friday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Mitchell will sit out at home after he experienced right leg soreness. Expect Caris Levert to see a boost in usage versus a Kings' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating. LeVert's current projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (back) out Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso left Saturday's game and did not return. Now, head coach Billy Donovan says the veteran will not even travel with the team to Atlanta for Sunday's tilt due to a tailbone contusion. Expect Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White to lead the charge at the point.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. In 18 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...

