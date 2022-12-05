ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

pacificnwsports.com

Gonzaga Bulldogs: The point is the point or lack thereof

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are struggling so far this season. Many of their problems have to do with point guard play. Sunday night, the Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly beat Kent State 73-66 at the McCarthy Athletic Center. With that victory, the 18th-ranked Zags improved their record to 6-3 this season. That opening...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga facing in-state opponent for first time in two years when Washington visits Kennel

As Gonzaga’s program has evolved over the past 20 years, so have the Bulldogs’ scheduling opportunities and strategies. It’s been conducive to playing most of the country’s top programs on national platforms, but not as much to preserving the regional flavor that came with many of Gonzaga’s schedules during the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Gonzaga readies to renew its rivalary with University of Washington

The Evergreen State’s biggest hoops rivalry is back. Gonzaga will host the Washington Huskies at The Kennel on Friday, in one of the premier in-state rivalry games in all of college basketball. It's big brother Seattle against little brother Spokane. It’s power conference Washington against mid-major Gonzaga. From afar, it might look like David versus Goliath. But in reality, it’s been the exact opposite.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Zags tested by Kent State, win on back of big night from Timme

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs were nearly stunned Monday night, beating unranked Kent State by a final score of 73-66. The Zags entered the game 5-3 on the season with losses to Texas, Purdue and Baylor. It was their worst record through the first 8 games of a season since the 2010-11 season in which they started 4-4.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

2022-23 Winter High School Sports Preview: Girls basketball capsules for the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington

The Washington high school girls basketball season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A divisions, plus others in the region. Teams in alphabetical order by classification. Records/standing listed from fall 2021. Greater Spokane League 4A/3A. Central Valley (10-10, 4-5, sixth): Senior guard Autumn...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Winter weather early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations for Dec. 8

A snowstorm moving through eastern Washington has begun to force early dismissals and cancellations of after school activities. Almira School District: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Creston School District: All after school activities cancelled. Wilbur School District: All after school activities cancelled. This page will be updated as we receive...
CRESTON, WA
KHQ Right Now

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday

We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
idaho.gov

North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need

Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KHQ Right Now

Noah Kahan is set to come to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer Noah Kahan is set to perform with opener Joy Oladokun at the Spokane Pavilion Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk-infused pop. While he is most known for his work with Lorde and Khalid he is now releasing his fifth album "Stick Season." This will be Kahan's second time visiting Spokane after performing at the Knitting Factory during his I Was/ I Am tour in 2021.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds and cold all week – Mark

No major changes are expected today, with clouds and light flurries possible. Temps will remain below average all week, around 30 degrees for our highs, and low 20s for the overnights. There is an increased chance of snow starting Thursday and through the weekend. Plan your day. The clouds will...
SPOKANE, WA

