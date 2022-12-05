Read full article on original website
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs: The point is the point or lack thereof
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are struggling so far this season. Many of their problems have to do with point guard play. Sunday night, the Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly beat Kent State 73-66 at the McCarthy Athletic Center. With that victory, the 18th-ranked Zags improved their record to 6-3 this season. That opening...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga facing in-state opponent for first time in two years when Washington visits Kennel
As Gonzaga’s program has evolved over the past 20 years, so have the Bulldogs’ scheduling opportunities and strategies. It’s been conducive to playing most of the country’s top programs on national platforms, but not as much to preserving the regional flavor that came with many of Gonzaga’s schedules during the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
No. 18 Gonzaga gets reacquainted with Washington
The last time Washington and Gonzaga met, Drew Timme was a freshman who came off the bench and played 10
inlander.com
Gonzaga readies to renew its rivalary with University of Washington
The Evergreen State’s biggest hoops rivalry is back. Gonzaga will host the Washington Huskies at The Kennel on Friday, in one of the premier in-state rivalry games in all of college basketball. It's big brother Seattle against little brother Spokane. It’s power conference Washington against mid-major Gonzaga. From afar, it might look like David versus Goliath. But in reality, it’s been the exact opposite.
KHQ Right Now
Zags tested by Kent State, win on back of big night from Timme
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs were nearly stunned Monday night, beating unranked Kent State by a final score of 73-66. The Zags entered the game 5-3 on the season with losses to Texas, Purdue and Baylor. It was their worst record through the first 8 games of a season since the 2010-11 season in which they started 4-4.
KHQ Right Now
2022-23 Winter High School Sports Preview: Girls basketball capsules for the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington
The Washington high school girls basketball season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A divisions, plus others in the region. Teams in alphabetical order by classification. Records/standing listed from fall 2021. Greater Spokane League 4A/3A. Central Valley (10-10, 4-5, sixth): Senior guard Autumn...
KHQ Right Now
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
KHQ Right Now
Winter weather early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations for Dec. 8
A snowstorm moving through eastern Washington has begun to force early dismissals and cancellations of after school activities. Almira School District: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Creston School District: All after school activities cancelled. Wilbur School District: All after school activities cancelled. This page will be updated as we receive...
Yakima Herald Republic
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Spokane?
Been in Spokane for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
actionnews5.com
Religious cult leader found with trailer full of underage wives, officials say
SPOKANE, Wash. (KPHO/Gray News) – One of the leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of the Latter-Day Saints was found in Washington State in a trailer full of underage girls, authorities say. The FLDS is known for its history of marrying underage girls. The “prophet” or president of the group,...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga baseball coach's DUI charge amended to reckless driving; ordered to spend 1 day in jail, 2 years probation
Gonzaga University head baseball coach Mark Machtolf will spend one day in jail and serve two years of probation after his charge from a DUI arrest earlier this year in Reardan was amended to reckless driving as part of a plea agreement. Machtolf’s blood alcohol content measured as high as...
KHQ Right Now
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
idaho.gov
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need
Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
KHQ Right Now
Noah Kahan is set to come to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer Noah Kahan is set to perform with opener Joy Oladokun at the Spokane Pavilion Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk-infused pop. While he is most known for his work with Lorde and Khalid he is now releasing his fifth album "Stick Season." This will be Kahan's second time visiting Spokane after performing at the Knitting Factory during his I Was/ I Am tour in 2021.
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
KXLY
Clouds and cold all week – Mark
No major changes are expected today, with clouds and light flurries possible. Temps will remain below average all week, around 30 degrees for our highs, and low 20s for the overnights. There is an increased chance of snow starting Thursday and through the weekend. Plan your day. The clouds will...
