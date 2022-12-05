ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jazz' Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands in loss to Portland

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTACa_0jYS9WsK00

The NBA fined Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson $15,000 on Monday afternoon after he threw his headband into the stands in the final seconds of their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

The Jazz set up a play for Clarkson in the final seconds to try and tie the game up, but Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons swiped the ball away and forced a turnover — which sealed the 116-111 win for Portland.

After fouling on the other end, Clarkson was subbed out of the game and walked to the bench clearly frustrated. That’s when he ripped his headband off and tossed it into the stands behind the bench at Vivint Arena.

It’s unclear if the headband even hit anyone, but the league clearly didn’t like it. So, Clarkson was fined $15,000.

Simons put up a career-high 45 points for the Trail Blazers in the win, which snapped a three-game losing skid and a tough stretch in which they lost seven of their previous eight.

Clarkson finished the night with a team-high 24 points after shooting 10-of-26 from the field in the loss for Utah. Lauri Markkanen added 21 points and six rebounds, and Collin Sexton finished with 19 points. The Jazz, who have lost six of their last eight, will host the Golden State Warriors next on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Bulldog men remain undefeated after beating Gophers 69-51

MINNEAPOLIS - Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a 69-51 victory over Minnesota Sunday night to say undefeated.Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.Mississippi State - allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country - held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.The Bulldogs had four double-digit scorers. Shakeel Moore scored 17 points, Cameron Matthews...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy