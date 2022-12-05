LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department, doing their part in helping families this Christmas season. The police department held a “Stuff a Cruiser” event to benefit the Toys for Tots program. The event took place at the PLAYNOW! on Center Street in Ludlow from 9a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police had cruisers ready to fill with donated toys to provide local children in need with gifts of their own this holiday.

LUDLOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO