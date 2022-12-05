Read full article on original website
Festival of Trees comes to a close
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the final day to view the annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center. All the trees at the festival were donated and decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, families and individuals within the community. The event ended at 5:00p.m. Raffel prizes for the trees were...
Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Guests at The Fort in Springfield enjoyed a special visit from Santa Claus Sunday. Brunch with Santa took place at the restaurant starting at noon Sunday. The famous Fort carolers performed classic holiday music throughout the event. guests enjoyed a fabulous and famous holiday atmosphere. While enjoying...
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 7 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Bureau visited the Holyoke Target for their annual Christmas toy drive to help the less fortunate. The Holyoke Police Department filled their carts with thousands of dollars worth of toys at the Holyoke Mall Target to lend Santa a helping hand delivering toys to kids in need.
Havdalah celebration held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Jewish community members gathered at the Springfield Museums Saturday night for a special Havdalah celebration. Space Havdalah is a rich-sensory experience with music that allows guests to learn more about our solar system. Families with children ages five to twelve were able to stop by the Springfield...
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics. As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a...
Ludlow Police Department hosts “Stuff A Cruiser” event for Toys for Tots
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department, doing their part in helping families this Christmas season. The police department held a “Stuff a Cruiser” event to benefit the Toys for Tots program. The event took place at the PLAYNOW! on Center Street in Ludlow from 9a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police had cruisers ready to fill with donated toys to provide local children in need with gifts of their own this holiday.
Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
Town by Town: December 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 11
First Alert Weather Day As The Season’s First Plowable Snowfall Will Occur!. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks at Mount Holyoke College. Updated: 23 hours ago. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley...
Whip City Animal Sanctuary hosts annual Pictures with Santa event
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield hosted its second annual Pictures with Santa event Friday evening. Santa Claus kicked off the event by lighting the farm’s 75-foot tree. There was plenty of free snacks and hot cocoa to go around. Patrons were encouraged to take a stroll through the barn to see the animals.
Easthampton crews respond to fire at autobody shop on Mechanic Street
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Easthampton are responding to Mechanic Street for reports of a large fire at an autobody shop. Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 8:15 a.m. and saw a lot of smoke and fire damage had been sustained to Ed’s Auto Body & Repair.
Sunday night news update
In this update, there was a near sell out crowd at the Thunderbirds game last night, a driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham has been released on bail, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke at Mount Holyoke College last night. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Dance show held during final weekend of Festival of Trees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday is the last day to visit Springfields Festival of the Trees held at the MassMutual Center. The fun event is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit. Saturday, a dance show was held at the convention, benefitting the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Western Mass...
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
Wilbraham Police identify body found near Main Street as missing 83-year-old man
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department announced Friday that they located the body of an 83-year-old man who has been missing since October. According to Wilbraham Police, a Mass. Highway contractor located the body of 83-year-old Thomas Frazier on Friday, December 2nd, while conducting drainage work in a wooded area adjacent to Boston Road near Main Street.
West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip. People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
