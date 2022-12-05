ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

New Florida law could come with catch for elderly 02:31

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.

"We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.

Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her, and other elderly people.

"This is their family, they can't afford to pay this kind of money, they have nowhere to go and they can't afford a nursing home," Gail Linden, another Palm Lakes community member said.

The new law affects everyone but could be especially hard for retirees who live on fixed incomes.

"Some of these people are quite elderly the thoughts of having to go out and earn more money is beyond them," Sineca shared.

SB 4D requires new structural inspections and more money set aside to make potential repairs on condominiums.  The goal, to make buildings safer, and avoid what was seen in Surfside.

"We got everybody together because it's just so wrong that we're being in the same category as Surfside," Effie Varakakos, who helped organize a meeting with State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky at the Charles and Carol Katz Community Center in Margate Monday.

"That means for our residents on a fixed income they need to find another $1,400-1,500 a year, for maintenance, a lot of us can't do it," Miriam Carpenter said during the meeting.

Carpenter has listed a number of suggestions she hopes lawmakers will use to amend 4D.  They include location, existing reserves, and changing the requirements to buildings over 5 stories.  She also wants special consideration for those 55 and older, either exempt this group, or provide a sliding scale.  Rep. Hunschofsky told CBS4, she heard a lot of good suggestions.

"My goal is to talk with the sponsor of the bill and to see where we can reach some decision on this," she said.

If unchanged, the new law will require changes be met or completed by December 31, 2024 which is just too soon for some.

"I'm here for my golden years and it's nothing but trouble," Linden added.

Earthling
6d ago

Then why don't we pay the monies to the elderly to help them meet ends instead of forgiving student loans? Especially when paying off student loans only teaches them that they can incur debt, or take a risk and if it doesn't work out they say, Oh, it's not my fault things didn't work out.

Mouth of the South
5d ago

We must protect our seniors and do what is right. For those telling them to move or have rude statements, this could be you or your elderly loved ones at risk.

where's my beer?
5d ago

You can blame the your town politicians building dept and developers for this one . They cut corners when building those monstrosities the developers kicked back to the politicians and building dept then they all left town like a thief in the night , leaving the management company and suckers that bought into them holding the bag . Wait till you see those monstrosities on Sunny Isles fall into the ocean .

