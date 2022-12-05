Read full article on original website
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 7 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
Sunday morning news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield crews respond to Nottingham Street after car strikes pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Nottingham Street Sunday morning for reports of a car striking a pole. According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was brought to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident has not been disclosed at...
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics. As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a...
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 11
First Alert Weather Day As The Season’s First Plowable Snowfall Will Occur!. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks at Mount Holyoke College. Updated: 23 hours ago. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley...
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Bureau visited the Holyoke Target for their annual Christmas toy drive to help the less fortunate. The Holyoke Police Department filled their carts with thousands of dollars worth of toys at the Holyoke Mall Target to lend Santa a helping hand delivering toys to kids in need.
Festival of Trees comes to a close
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the final day to view the annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center. All the trees at the festival were donated and decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, families and individuals within the community. The event ended at 5:00p.m. Raffel prizes for the trees were...
West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip. People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
Easthampton crews respond to fire at autobody shop on Mechanic Street
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Easthampton are responding to Mechanic Street for reports of a large fire at an autobody shop. Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 8:15 a.m. and saw a lot of smoke and fire damage had been sustained to Ed’s Auto Body & Repair.
Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Guests at The Fort in Springfield enjoyed a special visit from Santa Claus Sunday. Brunch with Santa took place at the restaurant starting at noon Sunday. The famous Fort carolers performed classic holiday music throughout the event. guests enjoyed a fabulous and famous holiday atmosphere. While enjoying...
Chicopee police address uptick in serious crashes and fatalities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, city leaders are making efforts to make the city streets a little safer, after a string of deadly accidents. Western Mass News is getting answers on what their plans are. The Chicopee mayor and Chicopee police chief says they’re shifting their focus to traffic...
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
Springfield Police SVU investigation leads to arrest or alleged rapist, others
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Four people, including an alleged rapist were arrested Tuesday morning after members of the Springfield Police Department executed a warrant at an apartment on Union Street. According to Springfield Police, the Special Victims Unit applied and were granted two search warrants for 43-year-old Wayman Jenkins of Springfield....
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
Town by Town: December 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
Bicyclist involved in Thursday accident dies, Safety concerns grow for Chicopee roads
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks. This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.
