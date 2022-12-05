Read full article on original website
Related
Is Your Auto Insurance Providing Complete Coverage Against Shopping Cart Damage?
Auto insurance is very important to consider when buying your new car or even if you have an old one. This provides coverage against any damages that can be made to your vehicle due to uncertain events. Auto insurance also covers damage if a shopping cart does it. But it covers the damages to their fullest if you have insurance with full coverage. The repair cost for the shopping cart damage can be expensive sometimes; if there is limited damage or minimal damage done, that can cost you somewhat less.
Watson Insurance Agency Offers Budget Friendly Watercraft Boat Insurance in Belmont and Charlotte: Watson Insurance Agency provides tailored boat insurance policies.
Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency was established in 1934. They offer affordable plans for car, business, life, cyber liability and. . Through them, people can even invest in specialized boat insurance coverage. Buying a boat often requires a good sum of investment, and hence ensuring its protection must be a priority of its owner. However, neither typical auto insurance nor a homeowner insurance policy is designed to provide protection for a boat. Hence, one needs to have a separate boat insurance policy for their watercraft. Boat insurance may help cover a motorboat, sailboat, or personal watercraft if it is stolen, or damaged by a covered peril like fire or lightning. Boat insurance can also help protect the boat owner if they accidentally injure someone or damage their property with the boat. Even if boat insurance is not required in a state, purchasing a boat insurance policy can provide boat owners with the required financial assistance in unfortunate situations.
Watson Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Home Insurance in Belmont and Charlotte: Watson Insurance Agency provides cost-effective and well-rounded home insurance policies.
Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance agency established in 1934. It offers an expansive range of risk management solutions, including car, business, home, and. watercraft boat insurance in. Belmont. and. Charlotte. . They take a proactive approach to developing a robust and...
Another Death From a Recalled Takata Airbag in a Honda: NHTSA
GettyA 2002 Honda Accord owner in Bowling Green, Kentucky, died from a faulty Takata airbag in February.
Are insurance companies starting to raise deductibles on home policies?
In this story, Jay Calvert of Frisco is the canary. He is the first to alert The Watchdog that his insurance company, Farmers Insurance Group, is raising the minimum deductible on wind and hail damage from 1% to 1.5%. If your house is covered at $400,000, a 1% deductible is $4,000.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0