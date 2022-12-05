Read full article on original website
Tar Heels offer SEC transfer at offensive line
With the transfer portal officially opening up on Monday, rosters and the future of programs already look different heading into bowl season. One of those being North Carolina, who after losing nine players to the portal are looking to add to their roster through the transfer route. Texas A&M offensive...
Texas Longhorns Thursday Recruiting Intel
Inside Texas takes a look at the latest from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes with Thursday recruiting intel on Kyle Parker, Jaydan Hardy, and Sawyer Anderson.
