NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
NHL On Tap: Suzuki leads Canadiens against Kings
Marner can extend point streak to 22 games for Maple Leafs; Robertson, Stars host Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Suzuki leads Canadiens against...
NHL
CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Chiasson stars on, off ice
Brandon forward, teammates helped saved man in distress in 'heroic' gesture. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, McDavid look to extend streaks for Wild, Oilers
Thompson looking to stay hot for Sabres; Blue Jackets' Gaudreau to face Flames for first time. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Friday. Streaking Kaprizov, McDavid clash.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'COMPETITION IS HEALTHY'
What was talked about following a 5-4 OT loss to the Leafs. "Well, that's one thing I learned a long time ago. When you're in Chicago all those years, when you come into Toronto, you know what goes on. I won't say nothin' more." ON ADDING PHILLIPS TO THE LINEUP:
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL
Oleksiak suspended three games for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK -- Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev during NHL Game No. 427 in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Dec. 9, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
Islanders score six, cool off Devils
NEWARK, N.J. -- Brock Nelson scored two goals, and the New York Islanders held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday. "It's a big win," Nelson said. "We kind of felt like we wanted to come out and play a strong game."
NHL
McCarron of Predators to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Michael McCarron of the Nashville Predators will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the terms...
NHL
Ab McDonald Arena honors Winnipeg icon, four-time Stanley Cup champion
Ab McDonald, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and World Hockey Association pioneer, has been celebrated by the City of Winnipeg and True North Sports + Entertainment -- the parent company of the Winnipeg Jets -- which renamed the St. James Civic Centre arena for the Winnipeg hockey legend Friday. Alvin...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WSH @ WPG
Connor Hellebuyck returns to the net for the Jets tonight against the Washington Capitals. The Jets number one has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his last 14 starts and has given his team the timely save. His last start in St. Louis, Hellebuyck helped out when the team went down to 11 forwards, five minutes into the game, especially in the third period when the Blues made their push.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
FLAMES FALL SHORT
The Flames opened their three-game eastern road trip with a 3-1 loss Friday night in Columbus. Jacob Markstrom got the start between the pipes, making 25 saves in an excellent performance. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Trailing 2-0, the Flames went on...
NHL
Caps Head West Again to Face Jets
With a three-game winning streak and freshly laundered sartorial accoutrements in tow, the Caps are back on the road again. Following a successful two-day stay in the District that included a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night, the Caps are westward bound once again, en route to Winnipeg for a Sunday night date with the Jets. Washington will then make a Tuesday night stop in Chicago to face the Blackhawks as it makes its way back to the District.
NHL
Senators score twice in third, hold off Predators
NASHVILLE -- Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators (11-14-2), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.
NHL
Letang returns for Penguins 12 days after stroke
PITTSBURGH -- Kris Letang returned to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, 12 days after having a stroke. The defenseman, who missed five games, led the Penguins with 22:14 of ice time in the 3-1 win. "Stroke is a scary...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Red Wings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center. Game 28: Dallas Stars (15-7-5, 35 points) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-8-5, 31 points) When: Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. CT (1300) Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX.
NHL
Capitals Loan Dylan McIlrath to Hershey
The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the Hershey Bears. The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. McIlrath, 30, has recorded five assists in 22 games with...
