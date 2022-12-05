Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanakaimin.com
Lawrence reflects on volleyball’s historic success
Allison Lawrence is the first Montana volleyball coach since the legendary Dick Scott to win Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, but her rise to one of the University’s best seasons in decades wouldn’t come without starting at the bottom. Lawrence was named Coach of the Year...
montanasports.com
Grizzly Insider: UM coach Bobby Hauck looks back on 2022, ahead toward future
MISSOULA — Montana's 2022 football season came to an end last Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff loss at third-seeded North Dakota State, 49-26. The Grizzlies, who went 4-4 in Big Sky Conference play, finished the year with an 8-5 overall record. In the final episode of the Grizzly...
montanakaimin.com
Calling all contenders
When you enter the Champions Center at the University of Montana, you see top-of-the-line weight training sets, ellipticals and even a small island cafe where athletes relax. You might also see UM Athletic Director Kent Haslam. “This is my favorite part of my job,” Haslam said while waving to students...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Indian wrestlers tear up the mats at Polson
Last weekend the Browning Lady Indians wrestling team made their season debut at the Polson Invitational on Dec. 2-3. They left with marks in the books and medals to bring home. “It was an awesome showing for the Lady Indian wrestlers this past weekend,” Coach Mike Burns said. “The girls...
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
City of Missoula is Running Out of Places to Put the Snow
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow continues to fall throughout Missoula, City snowplow crews are finding it more difficult to find places to put all the snow, according to Brian Hensel, Deputy Public Works Director for streets. Where do we Put all This Snow?. “One of my big...
wdayradionow.com
Fargodome GM: securing financing for long-discussed improvements could prove "challenging"
(Fargo, ND) -- The general manager at the Fargodome is giving an update on efforts aimed at refurbishing the facility. "So we've been looking at ways to enhance the Fargodome. I believe the City of Fargo, Fargodome Authority, NDSU and Fargodome management have done a great job over the 30 years of keeping up a lot of different things with it as far as some space, technology, the lighting, things such as that," said Rob Sobolik.
montanakaimin.com
ASUM voids its previous meeting, senator resigns, three resolutions pass at final fall meeting
The student government at the University of Montana voided the entirety of its previous Nov. 30 weekly meeting after kicking the public out for more than an hour. Vice President Alexandra Berna said multiple University officials informed her that the senate did not follow Montana public meeting law. The senate met privately for 73 minutes to discipline a sitting senator.
montanakaimin.com
Internationally awarded author in UM faculty
Three years ago, Emily Ruskovich won the International Dublin Literary Award for her debut novel, “Idaho.” The award goes to just one book written or translated into English. Now, she is guiding students at the University of Montana. “I try to bring a lot of compassion of the...
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday
Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
kfgo.com
Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute
FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
montanakaimin.com
ASUM is breaking the law while failing students on transparency
Last week, the Associated Students of the University of Montana broke Montana public meeting law. ASUM closed its meeting to the public for more than an hour last Wednesday, citing a student privacy issue that needed to be discussed. Every person allowed to stay in the room had to promise silence on the matters discussed.
montanakaimin.com
Provost continues to solicit academic restructure feedback at town hall
Provost Pardis Mahdavi held a town hall meeting on Nov. 29 to seek feedback from staff and faculty on the ongoing academic renewal plan, where attendees voiced their support for interdisciplinarity and sought answers on how the proposed plan would solve structural problems in their programs. Mahdavi began by reiterating...
NBCMontana
Double Front Cafe, Herndon family cooking chicken for 61 years
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Double Front Cafe has been serving patrons at the same location on two streets in Missoula since 1909. The restaurant has no back door. But it has two front doors, one on West Alder Street, and the other on West Railroad Street. It's been owned...
Comments / 0