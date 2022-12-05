Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
acuoptimist.com
A display of team chemistry propels Wildcats to win over Patriots
ACU easily dispatched the visiting Arlington Baptist Patriots in Moody Coliseum on Saturday, 88-42. With 22 team assists and six players scoring in the double digits, head coach Brette Tanner was very pleased with the team’s performance as a whole. “It comes down to the assisted baskets,” Tanner said....
Bama offers top-ranked underclassman David Sanders
The No. 1 overall prospect for the class of 2025 in offensive tackle David Sanders, reported an offer from Alabama this week. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout, who's listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, already holds an offer list of two dozen and climbing. Alabama has already started things off...
Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal
After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
acuoptimist.com
Historic gift given to college of business
The university will receive nearly $30 million from the estate of the late Dr. Bill and Janie Dukes. The gift will go towards establishing the Dr. William P. and Janie B. Dukes Excellence in Finance Endowment supporting student scholarships and endowed faculty positions. The gift, the largest in university history,...
acuoptimist.com
Christmas Stay-Cation rings in holiday season
Christmas is in full swing with Student Government Association hosting Christmas Stay-Cation over the weekend. This year SGA collaborated with with CAB leadership and head of Student Engagement to put on the event which included a three day weekend of festivities such the Moody lock-in and coffee crawl. SGA president Lindsey May said she loves both event planning and the way that large events can bring people together.
Lake Abilene and Abilene State Park closing for annual hunt
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lake Abilene and Abilene State Park will be closed for the next few days as the annual archery and rifle hunts take place. Abilene State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife posted on Facebook to remind the community that both locations will be closed to the public for hunting. Both locations […]
Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
acuoptimist.com
Gallery: Snow comes early to ACU with Christmas tree lighting
Student Government Association held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday night, featuring a number of festive activities and live music. The event gathered students and community members from Abilene. SGA set up a sugar cookie decorating station where attendees could get creative and add their own personal touch to their treats. In addition, there was a station where people could make their own Christmas ornaments, adding to the holiday cheer. As the evening progressed, the live music began, with local musicians taking the stage to perform a mix of traditional Christmas carols and contemporary holiday hits. The tree lighting itself was a highlight of the night, as the towering tree was adorned with twinkling lights and decorations.
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | The resurrection of Montgomery
It’s a dying city. Crime and liberals are killing Montgomery. Renaming schools won’t fix the education system in Montgomery, and it’s the reason the city is dying. Ever since the Democrats took over Montgomery, it’s been all downhill. You’ve heard it all before, right? If you...
Report: 2 Big Country men die in fiery Coleman County crash
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Big Country men were killed in a Coleman County traffic crash early Tuesday morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), it was detailed that the two-vehicle crash took place along U.S. Highway 67, one mile east of Talpa in clear and dry conditions. Texas […]
First in U.S.: Some Dyess AFB planes could soon be Abilene road certified, what that means for drivers & city
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the early 1990s, the C-130 Hercules aircraft was used in the Gulf War to land on Iraq highways every seven minutes, providing supplies for the military. Back home in 2020s Abilene, Dyess Air Force Base is working on dusting off those skills to land C-130s on roads once again. Photos […]
Multiple I-20 lanes closed off to traffic due to several Eastland County car wrecks
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks. In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. […]
koxe.com
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 in West Coleman County
NEW UPDATE – As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic between Coleman and Ballinger. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67 is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the accident scene.
WSFA
Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
You’ll never guess what Abilene area businesses are thriving because of inflation
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As rates of inflation continue to rise at a seemingly alarming rate, have you been hitting up the local secondhand stores for your needs? Abilene area thrift stores are reporting skyrocketing business this year, crediting the success to inflation. Two local thrift stores even told KTAB/KRBC this has the best year […]
WSFA
Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
Montgomery police officer charged with DUI following off-duty crash
A Montgomery police officer was arrested over the weekend following a DUI crash, authorities said. Police responded Sunday to a single-vehicle wreck in the area of Selma Highway and Mobile Highway, said Montgomery Sgt. Tina McGriff. Officer Marcus Kidd, 43, was charged with DUI. McGriff said he was immediately relieved...
