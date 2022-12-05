ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
acuoptimist.com

A display of team chemistry propels Wildcats to win over Patriots

ACU easily dispatched the visiting Arlington Baptist Patriots in Moody Coliseum on Saturday, 88-42. With 22 team assists and six players scoring in the double digits, head coach Brette Tanner was very pleased with the team’s performance as a whole. “It comes down to the assisted baskets,” Tanner said....
ABILENE, TX
247Sports

Bama offers top-ranked underclassman David Sanders

The No. 1 overall prospect for the class of 2025 in offensive tackle David Sanders, reported an offer from Alabama this week. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout, who's listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, already holds an offer list of two dozen and climbing. Alabama has already started things off...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal

After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
acuoptimist.com

Historic gift given to college of business

The university will receive nearly $30 million from the estate of the late Dr. Bill and Janie Dukes. The gift will go towards establishing the Dr. William P. and Janie B. Dukes Excellence in Finance Endowment supporting student scholarships and endowed faculty positions. The gift, the largest in university history,...
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Christmas Stay-Cation rings in holiday season

Christmas is in full swing with Student Government Association hosting Christmas Stay-Cation over the weekend. This year SGA collaborated with with CAB leadership and head of Student Engagement to put on the event which included a three day weekend of festivities such the Moody lock-in and coffee crawl. SGA president Lindsey May said she loves both event planning and the way that large events can bring people together.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Gallery: Snow comes early to ACU with Christmas tree lighting

Student Government Association held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday night, featuring a number of festive activities and live music. The event gathered students and community members from Abilene. SGA set up a sugar cookie decorating station where attendees could get creative and add their own personal touch to their treats. In addition, there was a station where people could make their own Christmas ornaments, adding to the holiday cheer. As the evening progressed, the live music began, with local musicians taking the stage to perform a mix of traditional Christmas carols and contemporary holiday hits. The tree lighting itself was a highlight of the night, as the towering tree was adorned with twinkling lights and decorations.
ABILENE, TX
LoneStar 92

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
ABILENE, TX
alreporter.com

Opinion | The resurrection of Montgomery

It’s a dying city. Crime and liberals are killing Montgomery. Renaming schools won’t fix the education system in Montgomery, and it’s the reason the city is dying. Ever since the Democrats took over Montgomery, it’s been all downhill. You’ve heard it all before, right? If you...
MONTGOMERY, AL
koxe.com

Major Crash Closes Highway 67 in West Coleman County

NEW UPDATE – As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic between Coleman and Ballinger. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67 is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the accident scene.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
WSFA

Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy