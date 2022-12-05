Read full article on original website
North Carolina power outage points to Homeland Security long-documented threats to US power grid
Power outages expected to extend to Thursday in North Carolina's Moore County serve as a reminder that the nation's electrical infrastructure could be vulnerable to domestic terrorists.
N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert
"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in Moore County knocked out power to thousands. Authorities say they have not determined who carried out the attack or what the motive was.
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
