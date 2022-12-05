ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Kentucky Christmas parade rescheduled after threats to protesters calling for Emmett Till accuser's arrest

By Michelle Watson, Amanda Musa
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
C. Vanessa
5d ago

I get the anger at that woman who caused Emmitt Tills unjust execution, I am from the school of thought that when you falsely accuse someone of committing a crime, and they are punished, even horribly executed for the crime you accused them of you have to be punished, do prison time, pay restitution. They have arrested nazi guards who have been in their 80s and 90s and put them in prison. The woman who accused Emmitt had ample time to stop his execution, she could had done the right and moral thing. It's sickening that back then an innocent kid was executed because of a lie and executed for being accused of whistling at a woman, are you kidding? That woman needs to not only be punished here, but God will punish her too.

Jennifer McCoy
4d ago

How dare she not only get to live her life, but die at home. I don't care how old she is. Emmitt didn't get to go to high school.

Tawnee Thomas
4d ago

That lying woman needs to go to jail! I don’t care how old she is. This child’s life was taken from him because of her. Lock her up!

