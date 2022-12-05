Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour
Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital. Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it. Now,...
Coronation Street reveals first look as Jacob Hay's dad arrives
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has unveiled a first look at Jacob Hay's dad Damon as he makes his debut on the cobbles. In new scenes airing on the soap, Jacob and Simon – who has recently landed a job with the Underworld sales team – manage to thwart a thief trying to steal the van.
The Sandman boss teases major new character for season 2
The Sandman boss Neil Gaiman has teased a major new character for its second run. According to the creator, a new character from the comics named Delirium will be making an appearance in the upcoming season. Announcing the news via a video as part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP 22),...
EastEnders and Hollyoaks stars join Plebs series finale Soldiers of Rome
Plebs is going out in the most epic way possible, with a feature-length special on ITVX. Plebs: Soldiers of Rome hits the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8 and, ahead of its release, ITV has shared a new trailer, alongside some exciting casting news. Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal, Pls...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Clarkson's Farm season 2 air date has finally been revealed
Jeremy Clarkson is officially returning for a second season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, set to premiere in the new year. Following the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour host as he runs his Cotswolds farm, the series will debut its new instalment on February 10, 2023.
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy opens up over real-life emotions in Dot funeral story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has opened up about her real-life emotions in Dot Branning's funeral episode. The episode, which will air later this month, will pay tribute to the late June Brown following her death in April and bid farewell to her iconic character. Cassidy's character Sonia...
Emmerdale's David eyes reunion with Victoria in Christmas story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's David Metcalfe has his sights set on a reunion with Victoria Barton in an upcoming Christmas story. The former couple split up because David submitted Victoria's name for the speeding fine he received, and naturally, Victoria wasn't too thrilled about it. But in some upcoming scenes,...
Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe shares baffled reaction to promo picture
A promotional shot for Ghosts Christmas Special has left Mike Cooper actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe feeling a little confused. Newly uploaded by the BBC Press Office's Twitter on December 6, the image in question features Mike and his wife Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) sitting down on the sofa while the various haunters of Button House crowd around them.
Legendary's Leiomy Maldonado reacts to the show's cancellation
Legendary is the latest project to be cancelled by HBO Max. The service has been axing numerous films and shows since the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery, with analysts suggesting that scripted content would be reduced to focus on more reality shows, but the vogue competition is the second reality series to be cancelled in two days, after FBoy Island.
First look at Succession and Locke & Key stars in Cat Person movie
Succession's Nicholas Braun and Locke & Key's Emilia Jones appear in a first look at new movie Cat Person. The psychological thriller is based on a viral New Yorker story from 2017, and follows a 20-year-old college student called Margot who strikes a friendship over text with a 34-year-old man called Robert.
Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey shares which story she doesn't want for Asha
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey has shared which type of story she doesn't want for Asha. Asha has been involved in some of the most dramatic plotlines in the soap over the last few years, including ex-boyfriend Corey's murder trial and falling for Nina Lucas. In...
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
The Peripheral ending explained: Is Flynne dead?
The Peripheral season one spoilers follow. That is the big question: is Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) dead? What the heck happened after she instructed Conner to kill her in order to save the people in her timeline from the impending doomsday Jackpot? You know the one we're talking about. It's only underpinned the whole of the season. It's why the England-in-2099 timeline looks post-apocalyptic, once you take off the rose-tinted glasses.
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
Emmerdale confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The ITV1 soap is lining up plenty of drama for fans to enjoy over the festive season, but as with every year, there'll be some changes to airdates and timeslots. As Christmas and New...
EastEnders reveals two major twists on Mick and Janine's wedding day
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Mick Carter will face a huge dilemma on the morning of his wedding to Janine. Mick and Janine will prepare to tie the knot in the lead-up to Christmas, unaware that Shirley is trying to uncover evidence which could change everything. Scenes airing in the week...
