digitalspy.com

Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour

Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital. Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it. Now,...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals first look as Jacob Hay's dad arrives

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has unveiled a first look at Jacob Hay's dad Damon as he makes his debut on the cobbles. In new scenes airing on the soap, Jacob and Simon – who has recently landed a job with the Underworld sales team – manage to thwart a thief trying to steal the van.
digitalspy.com

The Sandman boss teases major new character for season 2

The Sandman boss Neil Gaiman has teased a major new character for its second run. According to the creator, a new character from the comics named Delirium will be making an appearance in the upcoming season. Announcing the news via a video as part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP 22),...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders and Hollyoaks stars join Plebs series finale Soldiers of Rome

Plebs is going out in the most epic way possible, with a feature-length special on ITVX. Plebs: Soldiers of Rome hits the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8 and, ahead of its release, ITV has shared a new trailer, alongside some exciting casting news. Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal, Pls...
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
digitalspy.com

Clarkson's Farm season 2 air date has finally been revealed

Jeremy Clarkson is officially returning for a second season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, set to premiere in the new year. Following the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour host as he runs his Cotswolds farm, the series will debut its new instalment on February 10, 2023.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy opens up over real-life emotions in Dot funeral story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has opened up about her real-life emotions in Dot Branning's funeral episode. The episode, which will air later this month, will pay tribute to the late June Brown following her death in April and bid farewell to her iconic character. Cassidy's character Sonia...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's David eyes reunion with Victoria in Christmas story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's David Metcalfe has his sights set on a reunion with Victoria Barton in an upcoming Christmas story. The former couple split up because David submitted Victoria's name for the speeding fine he received, and naturally, Victoria wasn't too thrilled about it. But in some upcoming scenes,...
digitalspy.com

Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe shares baffled reaction to promo picture

A promotional shot for Ghosts Christmas Special has left Mike Cooper actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe feeling a little confused. Newly uploaded by the BBC Press Office's Twitter on December 6, the image in question features Mike and his wife Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) sitting down on the sofa while the various haunters of Button House crowd around them.
digitalspy.com

Legendary's Leiomy Maldonado reacts to the show's cancellation

Legendary is the latest project to be cancelled by HBO Max. The service has been axing numerous films and shows since the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery, with analysts suggesting that scripted content would be reduced to focus on more reality shows, but the vogue competition is the second reality series to be cancelled in two days, after FBoy Island.
digitalspy.com

First look at Succession and Locke & Key stars in Cat Person movie

Succession's Nicholas Braun and Locke & Key's Emilia Jones appear in a first look at new movie Cat Person. The psychological thriller is based on a viral New Yorker story from 2017, and follows a 20-year-old college student called Margot who strikes a friendship over text with a 34-year-old man called Robert.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey shares which story she doesn't want for Asha

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey has shared which type of story she doesn't want for Asha. Asha has been involved in some of the most dramatic plotlines in the soap over the last few years, including ex-boyfriend Corey's murder trial and falling for Nina Lucas. In...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
digitalspy.com

The Peripheral ending explained: Is Flynne dead?

The Peripheral season one spoilers follow. That is the big question: is Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) dead? What the heck happened after she instructed Conner to kill her in order to save the people in her timeline from the impending doomsday Jackpot? You know the one we're talking about. It's only underpinned the whole of the season. It's why the England-in-2099 timeline looks post-apocalyptic, once you take off the rose-tinted glasses.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The ITV1 soap is lining up plenty of drama for fans to enjoy over the festive season, but as with every year, there'll be some changes to airdates and timeslots. As Christmas and New...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals two major twists on Mick and Janine's wedding day

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Mick Carter will face a huge dilemma on the morning of his wedding to Janine. Mick and Janine will prepare to tie the knot in the lead-up to Christmas, unaware that Shirley is trying to uncover evidence which could change everything. Scenes airing in the week...

