and as Trump continues to feed the msm, the msm continue to pounce on his every word. it really should make the repubs and dems more anxious to get other 2024 candidates to dominate the news cycle. but attacking Trump seems to be the primary course of action.
Republicans need to distance themselves from Trump. he has disqualified himself from becoming president again. it would not be good for the country .he is out for revenge .still living in the past..
North Carolina’s electrical grid was attacked by terrorist into our country. That was just a test run. Thanks Joe Biden and the FBI that should be doing their job by protecting us from terrorists who want to destroy our electrical grid and put us in the dark. But no the FBI is too busy censoring American people during an election time and bribing people to lie about Russian collusion.. And allow terrorists to just walk into our country think about over 2 million getaways now in our country planning to destroy our electrical grid. Some people need to go in jail for a long long time Joe Biden FBI bigwigs on freaking believable
