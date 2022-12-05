Read full article on original website
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
Claudio Castagnoli And Wheeler Yuta Sing After Ring Of Honor Final Battle Goes Off The Air
Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event in Texas tonight. The powerhouse made The Ocho tap out to The Big Swing. Claudio continued to celebrate with the crowd after the show went off the air. According to PW Insider,...
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
Lacey Evans Wants To Report To Sgt Slaughter’s Boot Camp
Over the years, Lacey Evans has undergone several gimmick changes. Recently, WWE teased another gimmick change with videos of her undergoing some sort of military boot camp. Recently, a fan asked Sgt Slaughter if he would like to manage Lacey Evans in WWE. He would offer to manage Lacey if she showed up for Slaughter’s boot camp.
WATCH: Milk-O-Mania Is Running Wild… Again!
Kurt Angle was live on tonight’s SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA to celebrate his birthday. But, his celebration was ruined by Chad Gable and Otis. That was until Kurt turned the tables and gave us part two of one of his most iconic moments. Back in the attitude era, Kurt Angle had a classic moment when he brought out a Milk Truck and sprayed down the corporation. Now, he’s done it again. Only this time, Gable and Otis were on the the wrong end of a milk hose. Check out the video below!
Jeff Hardy Doing What He “Needs To Do”
Jeff Hardy was suspended from AEW earlier this year after he was arrested for a DUI. Since then, Matt Hardy has been on his own. Following his suspension, Jeff Hardy entered a rehab facility, and since then there haven’t been many updates regarding this status. During his recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy provided an update regarding Jeff by saying he is doing what he needs to.
Tony Khan Announces Ring Of Honor TV Will Begin On Honor Club
Tony Khan has announce the immediate future of Ring Of Honor television. The AEW CEO finally answered the longstanding question during the post-Final Battle media scrum. Khan revealed that Ring of Honor television show will be available to stream on HonorClub as early as next year for $9.99. He further stated that ROH pay-per-views will remain on WarnerBros. Discovery platforms like Bleacher Report. The AEW President said that ROH pay-per-views will be available to stream on the standalone service after 90 days.
Full PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Lineup Revealed
PWG’s Battle Of Los Angeles is one of the most prestigious tournaments in independent wrestling. This year, the tournament was won by current ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star, Daniel Garcia. But now, the field is set for the seventeenth annual PWG BOLA in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. You can see the full lineup below.
Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Women’s Championship: Athena defeats Mercedes Martinez: It is Women’s title time and the crowd is 100% fully behind Athena here. With her new attitude, Athena was bringing the fight and throwing some hard shots. But, Mercdes isn’t one to back down and was giving it right back. Mercedes hit Aetha with a nasty spinning neck breaker on the floor that really had Athena in trouble. Martinez tried for the brass city sleeper, but Athena reversed it and hit her knee drop finish. She tried for the pin, but Martinez got the ropes. This caused Athena to go crazy and pull off the turnbuckle. She hit Mercdes with a shotgun drop kick into the corner followed by the O-Face for the win! Athena is the new ROH Women’s Champion!
Dana White reveals Glover Teixeira will be first to get shot at Light Heavyweight championship after UFC 282
The light heavyweight championship might be vacant right now, but a former champion is gunning to be first in line. Jiri Prochazka was counting down the days to his first light heavyweight title defense when he suffered a brutal shoulder injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 main event.
Bryan Danielson Says The Rock And Stone Cold Steve Austin Were His Least Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up
The American Dragon has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Steve Austin were undoubtedly two of the biggest stars there. Both of them were very influential in professional wrestling. While speaking with 6ABC.com to promote AEW Dynamite,...
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/9/22 – Tag Title Match, Contract Signing And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be a big one as we will see The Usos defend their tag team titles as well as a contract signing. This article will be updated as SmackDown goes on the air at 8pm EST. Tag title match kicks off SmackDown. The...
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Were Both Very Sick This Week
This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo backstage before accompanying his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates to the ring for their match indicating that their faction was stronger than ever despite William Regal’s betrayal. While Jon Moxley was present at the show, Renee Paquette was missing. According to...
NXT Deadline Result: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre
Isla Dawn gets a huge win and her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. Isla Dawn battled Alba Fyre in a singles match at NXT Deadline. Alba Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, but then, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him spew black liquid from his mouth. This caused another referee to come down and count the pin after Dawn hit her finisher for the win.
NXT New Years Evil Set For January 10, 2023
Immediately into 2023, New Years Evil will arrive. On Saturday at NXT Deadline 2022, it was announced that NXT New Year’s Evil will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This will be the third New Year’s Evil event for the promotion. Last year saw Bron Breakker capture his first WWE NXT Championship by defeating Tommaso Ciampa. Plus, a vignette was shown with images of a woman from the neck down who promised to ring in the New Year on January 10th. Shawn Michaels later announced that the two winners of the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline would challenge the respective Champions at the event. We now know who that will be.
Shawn Michaels Once Allegedly Slapped Mabel After A Match
It’s hard to break into the pro wrestling business, but everyone is a rookie when they start. Former WWE enhancement talent Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg, has revealed how Shawn Michaels once reacted angrily to an in-ring spot involving Mabel. Gill revealed on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene...
NJPW World Tag League Night Night Nine Results (12/11/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its World Tag League tournament on December 11 from Acrye Himeji in Hyogo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (7-2, 14 pts) def. Bad Luck Fale...
