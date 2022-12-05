Read full article on original website
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Lacey Evans Wants To Report To Sgt Slaughter’s Boot Camp
Over the years, Lacey Evans has undergone several gimmick changes. Recently, WWE teased another gimmick change with videos of her undergoing some sort of military boot camp. Recently, a fan asked Sgt Slaughter if he would like to manage Lacey Evans in WWE. He would offer to manage Lacey if she showed up for Slaughter’s boot camp.
Bryan Danielson Says The Rock And Stone Cold Steve Austin Were His Least Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up
The American Dragon has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Steve Austin were undoubtedly two of the biggest stars there. Both of them were very influential in professional wrestling. While speaking with 6ABC.com to promote AEW Dynamite,...
Full PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Lineup Revealed
PWG’s Battle Of Los Angeles is one of the most prestigious tournaments in independent wrestling. This year, the tournament was won by current ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star, Daniel Garcia. But now, the field is set for the seventeenth annual PWG BOLA in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. You can see the full lineup below.
Tony Khan Announces Ring Of Honor TV Will Begin On Honor Club
Tony Khan has announce the immediate future of Ring Of Honor television. The AEW CEO finally answered the longstanding question during the post-Final Battle media scrum. Khan revealed that Ring of Honor television show will be available to stream on HonorClub as early as next year for $9.99. He further stated that ROH pay-per-views will remain on WarnerBros. Discovery platforms like Bleacher Report. The AEW President said that ROH pay-per-views will be available to stream on the standalone service after 90 days.
Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Were Both Very Sick This Week
This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo backstage before accompanying his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates to the ring for their match indicating that their faction was stronger than ever despite William Regal’s betrayal. While Jon Moxley was present at the show, Renee Paquette was missing. According to...
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
NXT Deadline Result: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre
Isla Dawn gets a huge win and her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. Isla Dawn battled Alba Fyre in a singles match at NXT Deadline. Alba Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, but then, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him spew black liquid from his mouth. This caused another referee to come down and count the pin after Dawn hit her finisher for the win.
Jeff Hardy Doing What He “Needs To Do”
Jeff Hardy was suspended from AEW earlier this year after he was arrested for a DUI. Since then, Matt Hardy has been on his own. Following his suspension, Jeff Hardy entered a rehab facility, and since then there haven’t been many updates regarding this status. During his recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy provided an update regarding Jeff by saying he is doing what he needs to.
WATCH: Milk-O-Mania Is Running Wild… Again!
Kurt Angle was live on tonight’s SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA to celebrate his birthday. But, his celebration was ruined by Chad Gable and Otis. That was until Kurt turned the tables and gave us part two of one of his most iconic moments. Back in the attitude era, Kurt Angle had a classic moment when he brought out a Milk Truck and sprayed down the corporation. Now, he’s done it again. Only this time, Gable and Otis were on the the wrong end of a milk hose. Check out the video below!
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/9/22 – Tag Title Match, Contract Signing And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be a big one as we will see The Usos defend their tag team titles as well as a contract signing. This article will be updated as SmackDown goes on the air at 8pm EST. Tag title match kicks off SmackDown. The...
This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
Kurt Angle Jokes About Returning To Retirement After SmackDown Birthday Celebration
During his birthday celebration, Kurt Angle hosed down The Alpha Academy while Gable Steveson stood by his side. This was a throwback to Angle’s infamous milk truck segment. After SmackDown went off the air, the WWE roster came out to celebrate his birthday. Following the birthday celebration, Kurt Angle...
NXT New Years Evil Set For January 10, 2023
Immediately into 2023, New Years Evil will arrive. On Saturday at NXT Deadline 2022, it was announced that NXT New Year’s Evil will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This will be the third New Year’s Evil event for the promotion. Last year saw Bron Breakker capture his first WWE NXT Championship by defeating Tommaso Ciampa. Plus, a vignette was shown with images of a woman from the neck down who promised to ring in the New Year on January 10th. Shawn Michaels later announced that the two winners of the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline would challenge the respective Champions at the event. We now know who that will be.
Tag Team Match Added To ROH Final Battle
Tonight on AEW Rampage, the card was ran down for ROH’s Final Battle Pay-Per-View that goes down Saturday, December 10th at 4PM est. During the rundown, it was revealed that a new match has been added to the card. We will see a tag team match between AR Fox and Blake Christian vs. RUSH and Dralistico.
Jay White Thinks Sasha Banks Would Be A Great Bullet Club Member
Recently, rumors have swirled about Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) status in the pro-wrestling world. Multiple reports have came in about Sasha heading to NJPW for an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. Now, in a new interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White, says that he believes the former Sasha Banks would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Shawn Michaels Once Allegedly Slapped Mabel After A Match
It’s hard to break into the pro wrestling business, but everyone is a rookie when they start. Former WWE enhancement talent Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg, has revealed how Shawn Michaels once reacted angrily to an in-ring spot involving Mabel. Gill revealed on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene...
WATCH: Sol Ruca Pulls Off An Insane Move On NXT Level Up
Sol Ruca is brand new to WWE and has competed only on NXT Level Up, making her debut just a few weeks ago. Now, she’s already showing improvements in the ring as she wrestled on tonight’s episode of Level Up following SmackDown and pulled off an insane flipping cutter. NXT Level Up’s social account posted the clip, which you can see below.
