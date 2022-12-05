Immediately into 2023, New Years Evil will arrive. On Saturday at NXT Deadline 2022, it was announced that NXT New Year’s Evil will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This will be the third New Year’s Evil event for the promotion. Last year saw Bron Breakker capture his first WWE NXT Championship by defeating Tommaso Ciampa. Plus, a vignette was shown with images of a woman from the neck down who promised to ring in the New Year on January 10th. Shawn Michaels later announced that the two winners of the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline would challenge the respective Champions at the event. We now know who that will be.

