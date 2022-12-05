Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: 12/4-12/11 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the holidays draw near, it’s time once again to take a look back at the news stories that swept KX over the past seven days. While the deeds and apprehension of murderers are the biggest stories of the week, there are plenty of more lighthearted features as well. Stories about […]
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fun new entertainment center is making its way to Bismarck, one the whole family can enjoy. The old Herberger’s space in the Kirkwood Mall has seen many different pop-up stores in the past few years, but no business has made a permanent home of the 90,000 square feet it has to offer. Just recently it was announced that Tilt Studio will be taking over that space.
Weather closings and delays- 12/11 forecast
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Due to forecasts of a winter storm early, multiple businesses and schools have reported possible closures to KX over the next few days. All known closures — including businesses, events, organizations, and schools, will be listed here. This page will be updated frequently, so be sure to check back often. If […]
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
What’s happening at the North Dakota Farmers Unions state convention
The union president will update members on the organization’s Fairness for Farmers campaign, a nationwide effort to fight back against corporate monopolies and market consolidation in the food and agriculture sectors.
Proposed wind farm near New Salem
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is not only a leader in oil production, but wind power as well. A new wind farm was proposed last night at the Morton County commission. The facility would be constructed near New Salem in Morton and Oliver counties. The proposed 81 turbine farm would produce an expected minimum capacity of 200 megawatts. The project will be owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy resources. The wind farm is pending local and state approvals. It is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2025.
Would You Stay In This Bismarck ‘Hidden Hangout’ Airbnb?
There are all kinds of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but there's one I stumbled across that was quite eye-catching. Take a look:. If you want to channel your inner Abraham Lincoln, or you're just feeling adventurous, you might want to check this one out. Here's the full listing with...
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold weather, animal shelters in Bismarck and Mandan are at and over capacity. Staff now worry that pets given as gifts could find their way into the shelters after the holidays. Your News Leader spoke with the Central Dakota Humane Society about gifting animals and alternatives.
Memorial Highway project in Mandan delayed
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Astute Mandan residents might have noticed a planned improvement to Memorial Highway set for 2022 hasn’t happened yet. An off-highway construction project, which will consist of new storm sewer piping between Main Street and 46th Avenue Southeast, has been delayed to address stormwater drainage challenges. City staff and leaders still need to coordinate on a funding source, among other things.
Hockey: Mandan and Legacy-Bismarck host east opponents
Girls’ hockey took center ice on Friday night with five games across the state, all pitting west teams against the east. Legacy-Bismarck 1 Fargo North-South 5 FINAL Mandan 7 Devils Lake 3 FINAL Fargo Davies vs Williston LATE Dickinson 0 Grand Forks 2 FINAL Jamestown 0 Minot 3 FINAL
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Fort Yates man arrested in Bismarck
Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit …. Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit development plan. Celebration of Trees: Hit Inc.
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
Popular Christmas toys this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year there are specific gifts under the Christmas tree that are more in demand than others. Some fifth graders from Highland Acre Elementary School talked about what they are wishing for. Just like the popular Christmas movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of...
BisMan: Rent The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Griswold-Mobile For A Good Cause
Here's a unique fundraiser you should know about. I'm sure you're familiar with the station wagon from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation... Well, you might see a similar station wagon (An '88 Crown Victoria) rolling around Bismarck-Mandan this month. You might not know it, but you can schedule a time to...
Vote! New Music Video From This Artist With Ties To ND & MN
Taste of Country Music ran the headline this week "Will Sam Hunt Head Up The Week's Top Country Videos?" Why do we care? Because we love our Country Music and we love supporting our own. New music, "Came Here To Drink", has been released by country artist and songwriter, Keith Burns (formerly of Trick Pony), that could rock to the top of this week's Taste of Country Music Video charts. Here is WHY you need to vote!
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, Dr. Emily Eckroth, a family physician and Bismarck School Board member, pled guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. Below is her statement on the matter. I have accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions that occurred on September 3, 2022....
