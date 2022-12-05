ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing UW’s recruiting prospects and strategy in Texas ahead of the Alamo Bowl

Washington can win in Texas … by winning in Texas. Granted, the Lone Star State has never been UW’s most critical recruiting ground. But if we include a pair of soon-to-be signees in four-star defensive lineman Anthony James and three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon, 13 Texas products have wound up at Washington in the last 10 cycles … and nine since 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
Eight WA state locales recognized in list of top 400 U.S. college towns and cities

Dec. 8—Personal finance website WalletHub has included eight Washington state universities in the 2023 edition of its "Best College Towns & Cities in America" list, which aims to rank 400 cities nationwide based on academic and economic factors. Seattle received 18th place overall and 5th for social environment, while...
PULLMAN, WA
15 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Hungry after a day on the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass? Our food writer found tasty patty melts and the world’s best corn dog.
SEATTLE, WA
Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies at trial he’s been unjustly labeled a racist and liar

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took the stand Thursday afternoon in his criminal trial, vehemently denying he lied about a Black newspaper carrier threatening him during a confrontation last year. Mounting his defense in a Tacoma courtroom, Troyer and his attorneys portrayed him as an innocent victim of shoddy police...
TACOMA, WA
I-90 opens with restrictions after collisions forced Thursday morning closure

Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation. The highway over...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA

