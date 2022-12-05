Read full article on original website
Assessing UW’s recruiting prospects and strategy in Texas ahead of the Alamo Bowl
Washington can win in Texas … by winning in Texas. Granted, the Lone Star State has never been UW’s most critical recruiting ground. But if we include a pair of soon-to-be signees in four-star defensive lineman Anthony James and three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon, 13 Texas products have wound up at Washington in the last 10 cycles … and nine since 2020.
Three takeaways from UW men’s basketball’s seventh straight loss to No. 18 Gonzaga
SPOKANE – Another lopsided loss to Gonzaga sparked more consternation for the Washington men’s basketball team and growing concerns that this season is slipping into mediocrity after a promising start. Shortly after his Huskies were clobbered 77-60, coach Mike Hopkins had difficulties finding many positives from a miserable...
Matt Calkins: It's clear, again, that Gonzaga men's basketball is a level above UW
Dec. 10—SPOKANE — Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn't really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren't terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga's home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
Husky football transfer portal tracker: The latest on UW’s roster moves
The transfer portal is a dizzying place. Or is it less a place and more a mechanism — a bridge between college football past and future?. Semantics aside, we’re here to help. The NCAA has implemented two windows when players can enter the transfer portal without losing a...
Eight WA state locales recognized in list of top 400 U.S. college towns and cities
Dec. 8—Personal finance website WalletHub has included eight Washington state universities in the 2023 edition of its "Best College Towns & Cities in America" list, which aims to rank 400 cities nationwide based on academic and economic factors. Seattle received 18th place overall and 5th for social environment, while...
15 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend
Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Hungry after a day on the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass? Our food writer found tasty patty melts and the world’s best corn dog.
What to do around Seattle this week: Parade of Boats Viewing Party, holiday shows and more
On the night of Dec. 9, a procession of boats from across the region decorated from deck to hull in their holiday best will cruise through the Fremont Cut — and you can watch the parade at the Argosy Cruises Parade of Boats Viewing Party!. "It's one thing to...
North Thurston parents raise safety concerns in wake of teacher, spokesman disclosures
Dec. 8—The recent arrest of a Salish Middle School teacher and new disclosures about a district spokesman spurred parents to speak out about safety at a North Thurston Public Schools board meeting on Tuesday. Parent Stephanie Scott expressed her support for the district and her decision to live in...
Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies at trial he’s been unjustly labeled a racist and liar
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took the stand Thursday afternoon in his criminal trial, vehemently denying he lied about a Black newspaper carrier threatening him during a confrontation last year. Mounting his defense in a Tacoma courtroom, Troyer and his attorneys portrayed him as an innocent victim of shoddy police...
I-90 opens with restrictions after collisions forced Thursday morning closure
Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation. The highway over...
Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths
A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
