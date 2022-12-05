Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Colorado's Major Transfer
Deion Sanders will need to shake up the secondary at Colorado. On Thursday afternoon, sophomore cornerback Kaylin Moore announced that he'll enter the transfer portal. "To my Buffs teammates, thanks for all the memories and all the brothers I have gained! Buffs fans, thank you," Moore wrote. "After prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal."
College Basketball Odds: Colorado State vs. Colorado prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
Two in-state rivals with no love for one another will meet on the hardwood for the first time in over three seasons as the Colorado State Rams travel roughly 60 miles south to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. With that being said, let’s check out our college basketball odds series, where our Colorado State-Colorado prediction and pick will be made for all betting fanatics to see.
Derby recruit Dylan Edwards withdraws commitment from Notre Dame after Colorado offer
One of the best high school football recruits in the state has changed his mind ... again.
Parkland’s McDuffie III has Colorado scholarship offer rescinded by new coach Deion Sanders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After committing to head coach Karl Dorrell and the University of Colorado back in June, Parkland offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III had his scholarship offer rescinded by new Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders. McDuffie III announced the news in a post to social media on Monday night. He had told […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC
AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Deion Sanders trying to flip Derby recruit Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame to Colorado
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
college-sports-journal.com
Out With McCaffrey, In With Lamb at Northern Colorado
The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) has made drastic changes to their football program in the past 15 days. Ed McCaffrey was fired after three years and two played seasons as the team struggled with a 6-16 (4-12) record. Additionally, there was the “clip-board scandal” at Montana State with Max throwing a broken clip-board at fans, stories of Collins-Era players being washed/ forced out of the program, alleged scholarship discrepancies, and a general sense of fractured leadership from part of the roster. In an effort to “right the ship” Athletic Director Darren Dunn conducted a brief national coaching search with little communication to anyone outside of the University and a swift decision of Ed Lamb.
Deion Sanders Makes Colorado Football Relevant Again
Deion Sanders had a lot of success with Jackson State and now as he heads over to a Power 5 school, many are wondering if he can continue that same success. Ben Maller thinks this is a slam dunk move by Colorado and that Deion will put the school back on the map.
Jeremy Bloom: ‘I was a cog in the wheel’ getting Coach Prime
Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU.
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
4 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KDVR.com
Ballots tossed out during curing process
One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
Cherry Cricket breaks ground on new location
LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint will open a third location in Colorado in 2023. The Cherry Cricket broke ground on a restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday. The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years and in Denver's...
1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
Westword
Denver Could Be Headed to Citywide Vote on Park Hill Golf Course Development
Following a December 5 vote by Denver City Council, a citywide referendum on the potential development of the hotly contested Park Hill Golf Course property looks increasingly likely. "Any 155-acre land should have the chance to consider the blend of housing, business and parks," said council president Jamie Torres at...
