Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
WATCH: Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) Flu has returned with a vengeance after a couple of years with lower levels in Colorado. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) WATCH- A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:30 PM MST. A...
KKTV
When is it time to hang up the keys and stop driving?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a time out of the year that focuses on the oldest drivers in our communities. “It’s about raising awareness of all the options seniors have in order to remain mobile in their communities after they decide to hang up the keys, but it’s also about keeping seniors mobile as long as possible,” explained Sam Cole with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
KKTV
WATCH: Governor extends disaster declaration as flu surges in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. Fire Danger On Sunday. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST. KKTV 11...
KKTV
Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
KKTV
WATCH: Report shares favorite holiday treats for each state
WATCH - Club Q Victim Remembered with Concert, Performance by Father. In the wake of the Club Q shooting local businesses and artists continue to find ways to give back to the victims and their families. Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter. Updated: 8 hours ago. Colorado...
KKTV
Flu rates soaring in Colorado, nationwide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flu is back with a vengeance this season. “This is a higher level of influenza in our community compared to the past several years,” said Dr. Richard Vu of Springs-based Matthew-Vu Medical Group. He told 11 News reporter Alexa Belcastro that he is expecting...
KKTV
COVID-19 omicron vaccines CDC-approved for younger group of children
COLORADO (KKTV) -Colorado health officials said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of COVID-19 omicron vaccines for a younger group of children on Friday. The omicron vaccines had previously only been available for people over five years old. The Pfizer omicron vaccine has been...
Comments / 1