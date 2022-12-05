ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered showers today

By The Weather Authority
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will slowly lift northward over the next 24 hours, bringing an increasing chance for showers later today and milder weather by midweek. Skies will be overcast today with more showers developing later this afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers will be possible again tomorrow, mainly late morning and early afternoon. The chance for rain will be limited on Thursday but rain will be likely on Friday.

Cooler weather with a slight chance for rain is expected Saturday, with a little better chance for rain late Sunday.

Expect more showers on and off throughout the day. Today will be warmer, with high temperatures in the low/mid 60s. Some clearing and areas of fog will be possible tonight.
