Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead
The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery
A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent
More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
A Lubbock Woman was Arrested After Dragging a Person With her Car
A Lubbock woman is accused of dragging someone outside of a moving vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5700 block of 28th Street early Monday, December 5. KAMC news reports that an officer was in a parking lot in the area when they witnessed a stopped vehicle...
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired
Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws
Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
Lubbock To Participate in Red Kettle Challange: Raise $1.5 Million in 4 Hours
Now, this definitely sounds like a challenge. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is...
Top Texas Fugitive Transferred to Lubbock for a 2020 Murder Trial
A top Texas fugitive serving a sentence in a different county has been transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charges. KAMC news reported that 21-year-old Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center, November 30th, for a murder trial. Lermon had an active warrant and was wanted...
Enjoy Free Margaritas Tonight At This Epic Lubbock Shopping Event With The Turquoise Lily
Who is ready to go shopping with 20% off in Lubbock?. The Turquoise Lily is a popular boutique located right here in Lubbock and they are having a big event tonight. December 8th, 2022 that you don't want to miss out on. They are offering 20% off their entire store...
Lubbock Woman Receives Prison Sentence for a 2019 Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock woman has received her prison sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred back in 2019. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue Q in May of 2019 after reports of an incident involving a pedestrian. At the scene Lubbock police discovered the body of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Valdez' dog was also with her at the time of the incident and declared deceased.
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock
Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
Lubbock Woman Stabbed and Set on Fire During Domestic Dispute
A Lubbock man has been arrested after it's alleged he stabbed and set fire to a woman during a domestic dispute. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, November 28th. Lubbock Police also responded to the scene for reports of a domestic dispute. At the scene, an unnamed woman with severe burns on both her face and body was located. It's said that these were permanently disfiguring burns.
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Brighten Up Your Holidays And Win A Free Poinsettia From House Of Flowers
Nothing brightens up the Christmas Season like a beautiful Poinsettia in your home during the holidays. We are teaming up with House Of Flowers, located at 82nd and Quaker in Kingsgate Shopping Center North, to spread some holiday cheer and give away a beautiful poinsettia for your holiday table!. To...
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
