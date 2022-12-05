This List Of Best Breakfast Cities In Texas Might Shock You

Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes or waffles? Bacon or sausage? Butter or cream cheese?

While you're thinking of the answers to these very controversial questions, we have some news to tell you. Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for breakfast lovers — and a few Texas cities made the list. Here's how they did it:

We looked at cities with plenty of access to breakfast spots like diners, cafes, and doughnut shops. We also considered quality and popularity by measuring consumer ratings, Google search interest, and the number of breakfast clubs, among 16 total metrics.

With that being said, if you're a huge breakfast fan, the Lone Star State might not be the best place for you to live in as the majority of Texas cities populated the back end of the list. Nonetheless, there's always a No. 1 — and for Texas, that's Austin, which came in at No. 34 overall. In the country, the top dog for breakfast lovers is New York City.

Here's a look at the top 10 breakfast cities in Texas:

Austin (#34 overall) Fort Worth (#46 overall) Denton (#53 overall) Houston (#69 overall) San Antonio (#74 overall) Dallas (#82 overall) Waco (#104 overall) El Paso (#106 overall) Plano (#112 overall) Frisco (#125 overall)

Here's a look at the overall top 10:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Portland, OR Providence, OR Boston, MA Miami, FL Seattle, WA Minneapolis, MN Los Angeles, CA

Check out the full report .