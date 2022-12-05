Read full article on original website
Post Register
UPDATE: I-84 reopens in eastern Oregon
EASTERN OREGON, Idaho (CBS2) — I-84 has reopened in eastern Oregon. Drivers should still expect winter driving conditions. The eastbound and westbound lanes had been closed between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound was also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit 374 in Ontario and Exit 302 in Baker City due to no safe truck parking in Baker City or La Grande.
Post Register
Multiple Districts calling a snow day
While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
Post Register
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU (AP) — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in...
Post Register
Spread of brook trout in Lost River Basin under review
Non-native brook trout were introduced to Idaho more than 100 years ago, according to Brett Bowersox with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. While plenty of anglers enjoy fishing for brookies, they are a threat to an iconic Idaho native, the bull trout, Bowersox said. Brook trout can outcompete and cross-breed with bull trout.
Post Register
Frigid air on the way as storms move out
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The persistent rain we have seen in the Treasure Valley this Sunday will change over to periods of snow tonight and early Monday. The low pressure that brought the moisture to the region will transition across northern Nevada on Monday. This will pull in colder air from the north and help to change the rain into snow. There could be fresh snow on the valley floor for the Monday morning commute. Once the cold air moves into the valley, it will likely settle us back into a prolonged inversion with areas of low clouds and fog this week.
Post Register
Snow showers possible on Monday morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Snow showers could impact the Treasure Valley on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Heavy snow continues in the mountain regions this weekend. The highest peaks could see up to 2 feet of...
Post Register
I-84 eastbound lanes reopen in Eastern Oregon
UPDATE 3: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. OR 245 and Or 204 are also open. Travelers should expect and be prepared for winter conditions. UPDATE 2: I-84 eastbound lanes are now closed at Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) due to the truck crash blocking all lanes near milepost 335, 11 miles West of Huntington.
