Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
How to Make Cowboy Soup
Anyone who’s lived in a cowboy town knows that the Wild West is still very much alive. Rodeos and cattle drives happen on a regular basis, and if you’ve been lucky enough to experience a coal-powered railroad ride or a mining tour in a picturesque mountain town, you’ll know what I mean.
swimswam.com
The Hungry Swimmer: Avocado Toast
If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it! Current photo via Ruby Martin. My go-to breakfast lately has been associated with some kind of toast. I don’t know what it is about sliced bread… but I truly believe that it is ‘the next best thing’. If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it!
Breakfast pasties recipe
This is a must try recipe. • 125g butter (room temperature) • 125g lard (room temperature) • 1 packet streaky bacon • 1 small carton of button mushrooms. • 1 tin of baked beans • A little oil for frying.
Epicurious
Fireplace Eggnog
Active Time 30 minutes Total Time 4 hours 30 minutes, including chilling time. Eggnog has come a long way in the last 150 years. From its earliest and rather austere recipes to the spiced dessert that became popular in the latter half of the twentieth century, the nog has become a wide umbrella covering all manner of eggy winter drinks. Still, bartenders like me tend to land somewhere not too far from the classic version, even while experimenting with interesting flavors and new twists.
How to Make a Snack Board—The Ultimate Party Spread
We’ve all been there: Scrolling Instagram or Pinterest and finding the most beautiful spread of meats and cheeses and telling ourselves we’re going to make it this year. But molding salami into roses and slicing cheese into triangles and fanning out slices of apples is a lot of work, and we’re hungry! Luckily, snack boards are a thing, and we can’t wait to make them.
Delish
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls
You may go to Texas Roadhouse to order a steak, but we all know the best part of the meal is the basket of dinner rolls. These soft, pillowy squares come to the table fresh from the oven, and the accompanying cinnamon-honey butter is worth the trip alone. This copycat recipe is just as tender and fluffy as the original, but you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own kitchen.
thecountrycook.net
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge
This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
Reindeer Chow 🦌
We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Iced Oatmeal Cookies (Just Like Archway's!) Are a Decadent Dream
One of my most cherished memories was spending time in the kitchen with my grandmother munching on Archway's Iced Oatmeal Cookies. I knew I could count on grandma to always have a package of these soft oatmeal cookies ready for us grandkids whenever we stopped by. I remember the cookies...
gordonramsayclub.com
Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake
Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
gordonramsayclub.com
Easy Banana Cream Pie
This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
buckinghamshirelive.com
Christmas cocktail ideas from Tequila Rose
Strawberry cream liqueur brand, Tequila Rose, has revealed its top Christmas drink recipes for those looking to be the host with the most this season. Entertain guests with the most extra cocktails developed by top mixologists using the instagrammable pink liqueur loved by celebrities such as Antigoni, Chloe Burrows, Amber Gill and Choriza May.
purewow.com
Sour Cream Sugar Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re soft, sweet and wrapped in nostalgia. A sugar cookie may not sound like much, but these treats are...
12tomatoes.com
Company Potatoes
When you’ve got people coming over and a large crowd to feed sometimes you need something really easy, hearty, and tasty to serve. And, that’s where company potatoes come in. This vintage recipe relies on some mid-century casserole staple ingredients, but it comes out so full of flavor that you won’t be able to say “no” to a second helping.
Delish
Pomegranate Martini
Celebrate the holidays with this surprisingly simple and festive cocktail. cosmopolitan than a classic martini, this recipe replaces the cosmo’s traditional cranberry juice with pomegranate. Garnish with a sugar rim and a fresh rosemary sprig for the perfect drink to serve at all your holiday gatherings. To make a...
TODAY.com
Cheesecake French toast and panettone tiramisu will make Christmas even sweeter
YouTube cooking show host Laura Vitale is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make baked, cheesecake-stuffed French toast and Italian tiramisu with a festive Christmas twist. This is one of our family's favorites; it's...
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
AOL Corp
Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $40
While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $40, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
