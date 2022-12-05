Read full article on original website
17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery
A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent
More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired
Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Lubbock: The Land Of A Thousand Potholes
Lubbock: Come fall into our potholes, and never leave... When one thinks of Lubbock, they may think of cotton, Texas Tech, wine, dust storms, and of course the wind. But now it is time to add potholes to list of things people should think about when they think about when they think of Lubbock.
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season
As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws
Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own
How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
Lubbock Sees Gold as 1000 Olympic Hopefuls Fight for Their Dream
Lubbock is known for its music, colleges, prairie dogs and hopefully now boxing. Preparation started two weeks ago at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to get it in tip top shape just like the athletes that were set to compete. Boxers from all across the country made their way to Lubbock to be able to show case their skills and prove that they deserve a national title.
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
Enjoy Free Margaritas Tonight At This Epic Lubbock Shopping Event With The Turquoise Lily
Who is ready to go shopping with 20% off in Lubbock?. The Turquoise Lily is a popular boutique located right here in Lubbock and they are having a big event tonight. December 8th, 2022 that you don't want to miss out on. They are offering 20% off their entire store...
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
Brighten Up Your Holidays And Win A Free Poinsettia From House Of Flowers
Nothing brightens up the Christmas Season like a beautiful Poinsettia in your home during the holidays. We are teaming up with House Of Flowers, located at 82nd and Quaker in Kingsgate Shopping Center North, to spread some holiday cheer and give away a beautiful poinsettia for your holiday table!. To...
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
You Can Share Food Drive Asking For Cash Again
So what do we do with our old cans of pumpkin now?. If you lived in Lubbock for any length of time, it was the highlight of your year to be on t.v. during the canned food drive. Well, that or to watch someone you love be on the canned food drive. I have to admit, it was obnoxious as all get out, but it was still LUBBOCK. It was as LUBBOCK as any gets.
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
