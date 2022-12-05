ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent

More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
SEAGRAVES, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired

Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock: The Land Of A Thousand Potholes

Lubbock: Come fall into our potholes, and never leave... When one thinks of Lubbock, they may think of cotton, Texas Tech, wine, dust storms, and of course the wind. But now it is time to add potholes to list of things people should think about when they think about when they think of Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season

As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws

Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own

How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Sees Gold as 1000 Olympic Hopefuls Fight for Their Dream

Lubbock is known for its music, colleges, prairie dogs and hopefully now boxing. Preparation started two weeks ago at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to get it in tip top shape just like the athletes that were set to compete. Boxers from all across the country made their way to Lubbock to be able to show case their skills and prove that they deserve a national title.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

You Can Share Food Drive Asking For Cash Again

So what do we do with our old cans of pumpkin now?. If you lived in Lubbock for any length of time, it was the highlight of your year to be on t.v. during the canned food drive. Well, that or to watch someone you love be on the canned food drive. I have to admit, it was obnoxious as all get out, but it was still LUBBOCK. It was as LUBBOCK as any gets.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
