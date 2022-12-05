Read full article on original website
Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship born December 7, 1952, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2022. Joseph started out as a milk man’s assistant when he was young and ended his working life by being awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at Fairmont State University where he taught classes in both graduate and undergraduate programs. Joe held multiple advanced degrees including a Doctorate of Information Systems from Robert Morris University. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Judy A. (Coleman) Blankenship of Fairmont, WV as well as his three daughters Stacy (Joey) Commodore of Fairmont, WV, Melissa (Ryan) Lowther of Fairmont, WV, and Dawn (Jason Gross) Blankenship of Raleigh, NC. He leaves behind four grandchildren: RyLee Lowther, Jackson Lowther, Reese Commodore, and J. Bryson Commodore. He is also survived by his three brothers Frank (Fonda) Blankenship, Harry (Vickie) Blankenship, and Mike (Linda) Blankenship as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin E. Blankenship and Virginia (Beatty) Blankenship formerly of Chester, WV. Joseph loved his life and never turned down an opportunity to take on a challenge like volunteer firefighting or traveling around the world or working 3rd shift so that he could earn his first bachelor’s degree during the day. He lived happily with his wife and best friend Judy for 49 years. Joseph was fiercely proud of his children and in turn his grandchildren. His family was his priority, and he made sure no one ever went without anything they needed or wanted even if it cost him his own comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Dr. Joseph Blankenship to either the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Ste 320 PMB 226 Estero, FL 33928 or to the Fairmont State Foundation at 1300 Locust Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.Joseph’s favorite holiday was Christmas, so as Clarence the Angel in It’s a Wonderful Life says, “‘Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’” He will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
Michael Thomas Pertz
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Thomas Pertz, 71, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.He was born in Weston on April 15, 1951, a son of the late Edwin John Pertz and Georgia Ellen Riffle Pertz. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy James Pertz.After sharing three years together, Michael married the love of his life, Brenda Jean Hitt on May 27, 2000. Together they shared 22 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Michael are his wife, Brenda Pertz of Roanoke; 3 sons: Joshua Warner and wife, Monique, of Philippi, Shaun Warner and wife, Amanda, of Elyria, OH, and Jeremy Warner and wife, Shannon, of Nutter Fort; seven grandchildren: Brianna, Colby, Katielynn, Kylee, Payge, Jeremy, and Zoey; two sisters: Susan Heath and husband, Kenneth, and Ellen Boggs; one niece, Joy Mealey and husband, Michael; two nephews: Joshua Pertz and wife, Lesley, and Edwin Pertz and wife, Lesley; special cousins: Kimberly Fisher and husband, Allen, and their daughter, Casey Brown; and four great-nieces and nephews.Michael graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969 and was Christian by faith. He spent 37 years with Ford Motor Company before retiring in 2007. Michael was a member of the Sons of Confederacy in Lewis County and Masonic Lodge #503 in Amherst, OH. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, restoring muscle cars and displaying them at car shows, riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and collecting and shooting guns. Michael’s ornery and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with Masonic Rites provided by Weston Masonic Lodge #10.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael Thomas Pertz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
David Spicer Chatt
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David was born July 1, 1954, and graduated...
Ralph Junior Cathell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Belington, WV, on, April 8, 1946, a son of the late Ralph and Ola England Cathell.Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams Cathell, in 2009.He is survived by his daughter, Misty Rapp and husband John of Bridgeport, WV; his sons, Ralph W. Cathell and wife Gloria of New Jersey, and Joe Williams of North View; five grandchildren, Audrey Hill and husband Jake, Krista Huff, Aliyah Cain and husband Dalton, R.J. Cathell, and Reese Albright; three great grandchildren, Peyton, Maci, and Phoenix. Ralph is also survived by one sister, Janet Mulligan of Florida; one brother, John Cathell and wife Charlene of Good Hope, WV; several nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend and neighbor, Danny.In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his infant sister and daughter Melissa Cathell.Ralph was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1964, and was a veteran in the U.S. Army. He loved working on old cars, gardening, canning, but above all he loved his grandchildren. He loved nothing more than a cup of coffee and the warm sunshine on his face.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Settles presiding. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery in Belington.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Morgantown cruises to first win of season over Washington
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown defeated Washington by 75 points in their season opener Friday. View highlights above. Video correction - Sharron Young’s name is mispronounced in the first moments. Apologies, caught myself after the show, won’t happen again! - Tyler Kennett.
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University. Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see...
Glenville State participates in statewide ‘Be The One’ initiative
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is participating in the “Be The One” Initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia college and university campuses. The initiative is the first of its kind and focuses on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective, encouraging students, staff,...
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
Richard Wayne Billanti
Richard Wayne Billanti (AKA RW or Beano), 81, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Notomine, WV, on May 29, 1941, a son of the late Samuel S. Billanti and Freda D. Crowl. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Earl S. Billanti; and one granddaughter, Jessica N. Franks.
NCWV All-State Football Award Winners
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 season is officially finished for football this year. Here is a look at each name in our area that received an All-State football team mention this season. AAA. 1st Team:. 2nd Team:. Honorable Mentions:. Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport; Noah Braham, University; Drew Boczek, Morgantown; Savion...
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in mall theft
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in multiple thefts at Meadowbrook Mall. Authorities said they are involved in a theft investigation because of stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty on several days this month. Anyone with information regarding...
Rowan’s Cry shows support and offers education about Shaken Baby Syndrome, also called Abusive Head Trauma
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the news of another alleged case of Shaken Baby Syndrome in the area, a local non-profit, Rowan’s Cry, pushed to educate people about SBS, also referred to as Abusive Head Trauma. This was a brain injury that occurs as a result of a baby being violently shaken.
Buckhannon couple charged after child, 2, dies
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Buckhannon have been charged after police said a two-year-old child died and a one-year-old was seriously injured last month. Deputies were involved in an investigation at a home on Valley Green Drive in Buckhannon regarding an incident involving a child, according to a criminal complaint.
Cloudy weekend, cool, dry start to next week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be mild. Then a few showers will push in tonight, and thereafter, expect a cloudy weekend. As to what next week will be like, find out in the video above. The past few days have been cloudy...
Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
