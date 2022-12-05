ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

KFVS12

Olando Sheron found guilty of first-degree murder

JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

UPDATED: Suspect, victims identified in Butler County murders

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Identifications have been made following Thursday’s double murder in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the shooter – who was shot and killed by Butler County officers Thursday afternoon – as 45-year-old Justin A. Morgan (son of Murphy).
KFVS12

ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of killing two women to be back in court

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Student Santas helping families provide gifts for children

JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Farmington man charged with murder in death of father

FARMINGTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Suspect shot dead; two bodies found in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One man was shot dead and two other bodies were found in a Butler County home Thursday afternoon in Poplar Bluff. Per Butler County Sheriff Mark T. Dobbs: At around 1408 hours (2:08 p.m.), deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Hwy. in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019

CARBONDALE, IL
darnews.com

Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting

Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
SIKESTON, MO
darnews.com

Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA

Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. Illinois State Police identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale, Ill. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
CARBONDALE, IL

