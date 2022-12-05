Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO