ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Recent weekend shootings in Savannah have residents concerned for their safety

By Kyra Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsDsK_0jYRqU7900

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents are reacting to a weekend of crime in Savannah after two shootings in the city.

After a weekend of violent crime, residents in the city of Savannah say living in this community has been tough.

The two shootings that happened on 38th street and MLK and 38th and Bulloch has residents on high alert including Roe Zaplinski who lives not too far from the crime scenes.

“I noticed on my ring doorbell because everybody on the ring is connected that many people have been hearing gunshots at night, in and around this area. It’s horrible, it’s happening more and more and more,” Zaplinski said.

Zaplinski did not grow up in Savannah, and she said since being here has exposed her to what she says is a major problem in the hostess city.

Zaplinski said, “I came from NY and NJ and only in Savannah has anybody accosted me with a gun, which was really scary. Not here, but 39th street, a few years back”.

Although she is appreciative of the support of her community, she said once she leaves her home, it’s a different world.

“I feel in my own home because I’m living in a neighborhood where everybody looks out for everybody else. So, if somebody’s going by and or somebody’s knocking on my door stealing a package, somebody’s gonna see it. Everybody’s got cameras or rings. Now, here I feel safe, generally speaking, the South is just in Savannah is scary,” said Zaplinski.

We did reach out to the Savannah Police Department for comment and have yet to hear back. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the violent crimes tip line at 912-525-1324.

Comments / 4

Benny Cheek
2d ago

if you just started being scared for your safety.....go ahead and stick your head back in the sand and keep voting for these liberal democrats.....

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Colleen Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a pedestrian-related hit-and-run on Colleen Drive. According to SPD, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian is injured. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Broughton Street business owner assaulted by homeless person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses.   In the past couple of years, the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community.  […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hearing scheduled for 3 charged in Crocker case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three suspects accused of murdering two children in Effingham County will be back in court Thursday morning for pre-trial hearings. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright and Kim Wright will all appear before a judge in Springfield. The bodies of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. According to The Statesboro Herald, Patrick M. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 on simple battery charges stemming from an incident related to the attempted disciplining of […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders react to hoax phone call made against Savannah High School

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School leaders discussing the hoax phone call made against Savannah High School one week ago today. Both Superintendent Ann Levett and Chief Terry Enoch are thankful for police, school staff and the many others that helped during such a scary moment. Levett also thanked their communications team as she stressed they did what they could to inform parents of the situation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Investigators search for person of interest in fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant.  The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

I-95 Northbound shut down following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were pulled from the cars. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy