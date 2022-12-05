The Tigerellas aka What the Pandoras Did Next: Quite a few people might have passed through the Pandoras ranks since the pioneering garage rock band’s formation in ’82, but with founding member Paula Pierce and, more recently, Kim Shattuck tragically no longer with us, a handful of key remaining members decided that it was time to rest the name. Hey, the Tigerellas is a fucking cool band name anyway!

