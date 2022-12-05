Read full article on original website
New support claimed for ending Nebraska Legislature's secret leadership votes
Proponents of an effort to end secret ballot voting in the Nebraska Legislature say they have enough votes to pass a rule change in the upcoming session. But even if they do, there’s no guarantee that the effort will succeed under the current structure of the Legislature. Secret ballots...
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
Under the chandeliers: Yudichak completes dream of serving in state legislature
John Yudichak feels blessed to have served 24 years in the state Legislature, crediting his coal miner ancestors and their work ethic with paving the way for him to become a power broker in the Pennsylvania Capitol. “They worked underground so I could work under the chandeliers. I’m a very...
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year
Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward. The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.
Governor Gordon Signs Proclamation Recognizing Wyoming Day
Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, December 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage – their inherent right to vote and hold public office. In 1869, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed...
Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now...
Nebraska family gives back by donating land to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
As Kody Wohlers walked the hill with Scott and Sandra Wendel, he pointed out a compass plant, a wild rose and little bluestem. The vegetation was flourishing on the rich wind-swept land Scott Wendel used to ride every day on horseback as a boy. He once helped care for the 1,000 head of cattle on the family farm in Woodbury County, south of Sioux City, Iowa.
How will California handle the youth fentanyl overdose crisis?
Expect a lot of debate over how California should respond to the state’s mounting fentanyl epidemic when state lawmakers return to Sacramento early next year. Bills dealing with the super-powerful synthetic opioid are already piling up, many of them focused on youth in the wake of a stunning analysis that found fentanyl was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among 15- to 24-year-old Californians in 2021.
Longtime Iowa caucus advocate: Vote to oust state ‘brutal’
Scott Brennan has advocated to keep Iowa’s caucuses first in the nation for a decade. The efforts came even though — as Brennan puts it — former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez’ “hatred for caucuses was without bounds.”. But after the 2020 Iowa Democratic...
Georgia Farm Bureau celebrates 85 years at convention
MACON — Some 1,416 Georgia farmers and agribusiness leaders from across the state met on Jekyll Island last week for the 85th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention. The three-day event included a trade show, awards presentations, and educational sessions that briefed farmers on policy and production issues affecting Georgia’s major commodities.
Foor certified as a professional registered parliamentarian
Dr. Ryan Foor of Seward, a member of the Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians, has received his certification as a Professional Registered Parliamentarian (PRP) from the National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP). Foor studied parliamentary procedure in high school and went on to teach it at a high school level. In...
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
First responders engage with local community in Spring Township
SPRING TWP., Pa. - Some local first responders were out in Spring Township getting to know members of the community. Members of the Spring Township Police and Township of Spring Fire Department were outside of Dick's Sporting Goods Saturday. The goal was to interact with the community and allow them...
Supect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270 including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
Severe weather possible on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. The storm system responsible for...
