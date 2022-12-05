Stamford residents say they are angry that an alleged suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run that happened Saturday has not yet been arrested. Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw says police are waiting until they get all the information they need to form a solid case against 24-year-old Michael Talbot. Shaw says if police make an arrest too early, it would not be beneficial to the prosecution.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO