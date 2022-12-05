Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hudsonvalleypress.com
Driver of Car That Killed Yonkers Cop Was 16
YONKERS – Police in Yonkers said Friday that the driver of the BMW that struck a police car killing Yonkers Sergeant Frank Gualdino was a 16-year-old male Yonkers resident who had obtained a learner’s permit just three weeks ago. Sgt. Gualdino, 53, was assigned to the Yonkers Police...
Funeral For Sergeant Killed In Crash To Cause Road Closures, Parking Bans In Yonkers
The funeral for a Westchester County sergeant who died in the line of duty in a multi-vehicle crash is planned to create road closures and parking bans in the surrounding area. The funeral for Yonkers Sergeant Frank Gualdino, a Putnam County resident from Mahopac who died on Thursday, Dec.1 at...
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Traffic Alert: Road closures and parking ban during services for fallen Yonkers sergeant
Yonkers police are alerting drivers to several road closures and parking ban during Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino's services today.
Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Westchester County
Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County.On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from th…
Police: Jersey City hit-and-run victim in critical condition
Authorities say on Wednesday, a driver at the corner of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue hit the victim and then drove off.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester
A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
Police search for 2 men suspected of offering ride to a young girl in Woodbury
Police in Woodbury are trying to identify two older men who are suspected of asking a young girl if she needed a ride.
Suspect wanted for stealing $122,000 compact truck loader in Lindenhurst
The incident happened on Nov. 4 just before 5 p.m.
News 12
Police: Norwalk man resigned from job, struck former employee with company vehicle
Police say a Norwalk man struck an employee with a company vehicle after resigning from a job in Middlefield. Jeremy Jordan, 41 was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, use of a car without permission, and disorderly conduct. Police say Jordan resigned from his job at a business on Industrial Park...
News 12
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
Stamford residents say they are angry that an alleged suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run that happened Saturday has not yet been arrested. Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw says police are waiting until they get all the information they need to form a solid case against 24-year-old Michael Talbot. Shaw says if police make an arrest too early, it would not be beneficial to the prosecution.
Suspect sought after man slashed in the throat in Farmingville road rage incident
Police say both vehicles exited the LIE at Exit 63 and stopped for a traffic light at Express Drive North at North Ocean Avenue.
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted.
Nonprofit: Body of missing woman found in car that was submerged in Orange County pond
On Thursday evening, the nonprofit Keep Hope Alive 845 said it was told by family members that 45-year-old Nicole Brown had been identified as the body in the car. Brown had been missing since Nov. 30.
2 People Injured In Yonkers Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information
Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County. The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported. Police said two males, whose...
Driver Wanted For Striking Parked Vehicle In Front Of Ronkonkoma Fire House, Fleeing Scene
Authorities are searching for a driver who is accused of striking a parked vehicle in front of a Long Island fire station and then fleeing the scene. The crash happened in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
Police: Man’s body found on train tracks in Brooklyn
A man’s body was found on J train tracks at the Myrtle Avenue station early Thursday morning in Bed-Stuy, according to the NYPD.
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
