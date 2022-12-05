ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleypress.com

Driver of Car That Killed Yonkers Cop Was 16

YONKERS – Police in Yonkers said Friday that the driver of the BMW that struck a police car killing Yonkers Sergeant Frank Gualdino was a 16-year-old male Yonkers resident who had obtained a learner’s permit just three weeks ago. Sgt. Gualdino, 53, was assigned to the Yonkers Police...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester

A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged

Stamford residents say they are angry that an alleged suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run that happened Saturday has not yet been arrested. Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw says police are waiting until they get all the information they need to form a solid case against 24-year-old Michael Talbot. Shaw says if police make an arrest too early, it would not be beneficial to the prosecution.
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy