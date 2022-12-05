Read full article on original website
A New Bedford 12-Year-Old Danced Her Way Into The Whitney Houston Movie This Christmas
When it comes to dancing, it's more than just an extracurricular activity for one New Bedford girl, it's a passion. A passion that has landed her one of the biggest roles of her life thus far. 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto is a 7th-grade Kieth Middle School student who's been dancing for...
Rhode Island Dad Looking For Love on New Hulu Reality Show
A new reality show on Hulu features a single dad from Rhode Island looking for love. But can he find it on reality TV?. Monday night, Hulu started streaming new dating show Back in the Groove. The concept is loosely based on How Stella Got Her Groove Back and features three women in their 40s getting back in the dating game in a houseful of men aged 22-32 who typically date older women.
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill
I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
Fairhaven Hound Who Loves Belly Rubs Back in Shelter Since April After Being Returned [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is back, and today is going to the dogs. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are able to share the stories of loveable animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are waiting to go home once and for all -- including Boomer, who is waiting to meet you at Fairhaven Animal Shelter.
Dartmouth Man Unexpectedly Performs With Katharine McPhee and David Foster From Audience
One Dartmouth man got the opportunity of a lifetime when he was asked to sing alongside American Idol star Katharine McPhee and her husband, Grammy Award-winning writer and producer David Foster. Little did Jordan Paiva know when he planned an elegant date night out in Providence with his wife to...
Fairhaven Man Loses Wife to Cancer & Hopes to Rebuild With Autistic Son [HOLIDAY WISH]
With the help of United Way of Greater New Bedford, Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. All week long, we're spotlighting local families that have had a hard year in the hope of making the holidays a little brighter for them. Today, we shine a light on the...
Taunton Mom Pulls Hilarious Prank on Daughter & The Reaction is Priceless
A Taunton mother decided to pull the ultimate prank on her daughter by surprising her after school with a little holiday mischief. When Jimena Milan’s daughter, Madison, got off the bus Friday afternoon, she was shocked to come face to face with The Grinch, and Madison's reaction is priceless.
Win Tickets to Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium in 2023
Remember that time Taylor Swift ticket sales broke the internet? Or maybe Taylor Swift ticket sales broke you. Many folks spent hours upon hours recently trying to snatch up tickets to Taylor's highly anticipated 2023 Eras tour, including a three-night run at Gillette Stadium, only to be shut out. We...
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
New Bedford Woman Tearfully Gets the Gift of Mobility Thanks to Dartmouth Family
Paul and Bernice Flanagan are no strangers to Fun 107's Holiday Wish Week. They have been enthusiastic donors to Holiday Wish families since Fun 107 first launched the program with the United Way of Greater New Bedford in 2015. "I try to listen to you guys as much as I...
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
New Bedford Woman Struggles With Quality of Life as She Battles 2 Chronic Diseases at Once [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish returns to Fun 107 for the eighth year as we team up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. The families selected had stressful years filled with heartbreak, and through Holiday Wish Week, we hope to come to their aid and provide a brighter holiday to jumpstart a better year ahead.
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Mattapoisett Christmas School Bus Lights Up SouthCoast
A Mattapoisett school bus driver has taken Fun 107's Light Up SouthCoast to a whole new level. Dianne Freitas loves her holidays, and she loves bringing out the fun of the holidays for the kids who ride her bus. "I started slowly last year; it was my first year working...
Buzzards Bay ‘Dive Bar’ Will Give You Something for Your Lindsey’s Gift Card
The sudden closing of Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has left a lot of questions in its wake, not the least of which is what should people do with their unused gift cards?. One self-proclaimed “dive bar” in Buzzards Bay is offering up a little something in exchange for the...
Fall River Man Allegedly Shot And Killed Fiancee’s Father, Himself
FALL RIVER — The Fall River man authorities believe shot and killed his fiancée's father and injured two other family members before fatally shooting himself early Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call at...
