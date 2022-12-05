ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island Dad Looking For Love on New Hulu Reality Show

A new reality show on Hulu features a single dad from Rhode Island looking for love. But can he find it on reality TV?. Monday night, Hulu started streaming new dating show Back in the Groove. The concept is loosely based on How Stella Got Her Groove Back and features three women in their 40s getting back in the dating game in a houseful of men aged 22-32 who typically date older women.
See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill

I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
Win Tickets to Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium in 2023

Remember that time Taylor Swift ticket sales broke the internet? Or maybe Taylor Swift ticket sales broke you. Many folks spent hours upon hours recently trying to snatch up tickets to Taylor's highly anticipated 2023 Eras tour, including a three-night run at Gillette Stadium, only to be shut out. We...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
