Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran

WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy, bank fraud, and firearm charges
PROVIDENCE – A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
ABC6.com
Former IT director accused of embezzling over $1M from Warwick company
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former IT director at a Warwick company is accused of fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors said that Juan Hicks, 47, was using his access to AT Wall Companies’ computer network, purchasing authority, and management authority to steal over $1 million from the company.
WCVB
whatsupnewp.com
Dog abandoned in Portsmouth thriving one year later
The Potter League for Animals said the black and brown dog nicknamed Turkey was suffering from severe health issues and had to be put down.
Two people indicted in MassHealth fraud
An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted two persons in a scheme to bill MassHealth for services they did not provide.
I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility
BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
fallriverreporter.com
ABC6.com
Man involved in Block Island Ferry fight arrested in connection to Cumberland shooting
CUMBERLAND, RI (WLNE) — A man who was involved in a fight on the Block Island Ferry over the summer was arrested in connection to a shooting in Cumberland. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at at Club Juventude Lusitana. Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said Miguel Silva was...
NECN
MassLive.com
Andrew J. Gallagher, of Worcester, arrested after sending obscene material to 14-year-old, officials say
A Worcester man was arrested Tuesday for sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, appeared in federal court in Worcester Tuesday where he was charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following his arrest. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 9, officials said.
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman, 20 other people arrested after massive drug bust in Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — There are 21 people, including a woman from New Hampshire, in custody after a large-scale drug trafficking bust in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the arrests were made early Tuesday morning after a yearslong investigation. Hundreds of grams of cocaine, meth,...
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
