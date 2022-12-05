ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

UNL economists predict recession the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) economists released their three-year forecast for the Nebraska economy. The biggest takeaway- recession is the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates to fight inflation, we’re anticipating there will be a recession in Nebraska...
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
Another turkey flock in Sac County affected by bird flu

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Another commercial turkey flock in Siouxland has tested positive for bird flu. This latest case was found in a flock in Sac County the second case in that county this week. Tuesday a flock of 40,000 turkeys in that county had to be put down...
Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
Freezing fog possible Friday

Late starts for some businesses and schools as hazardous driving conditions continue to affect Siouxland. Freezing fog is possible through 11 am, reducing visibility and increasing slickness on surfaces below freezing. Air temperatures in central Nebraska have remained in the 20s overnights, allowing for increased chances for rural areas to...
