A travel guide to holiday fun in Austin

Calling all Texans: If you're looking for a weekend getaway with plenty of holiday fun, Austin is ready to welcome you with open arms.Just to clarify, don't move here.What to do: Chill out. Austin is low-key over the holidays. If you wanted to visit big tourist attractions, you should have headed to D.C.Where to stay: Downtown or the South Congress area will keep you near lots of shops, food, music and more, but every neighborhood has its own unique flair.Stay in Austin's oldest operating hotel, The Driskill, which is decorated for the holidays each year and includes a 16-foot tree...
Killeen, Texas Hosts 1/2 MaraFun Race This Weekend

Killeen, Texas, it's not too late to register for the first half marathon in the Centex Race Series. The half Mara-FUN is this Saturday, Dec.10, at 8am, at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail. Oh, and guess what? Same day registration is now available. THE DEETS. Runners will be...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble

(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

