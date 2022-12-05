ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

momcollective.com

An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place

This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
STRATFORD, CT
ctbites.com

Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +

When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
OXFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November

FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

Despite 900 open staff positions, admin confident retention will return to normal levels

Employers around the nation are facing heightened turnover and retention issues, and Yale has not been exempt. According to vice president for human resources John Whelan, the University currently has around 900 open staff positions across over a dozen operations, including information technology, facilities and hospitality. These turnover trends fall in line with economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw low retention rates in most major industries. But in spite of this pattern, administrators are confident that numbers will return to normal levels as the University prepares for a post-pandemic age.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Has Been Ravaged by the Flu Recently

The Flu Season has hit hard in Danbury, CT. According to a press release from City officials, the City of Danbury Lab has seen 181 confirmed Flu cases since December 1, 2022. It appears Danbury may be one of the hot spots contributing to a massive spike in Flu cases in CT. The Nutmeg State has had 12,000 positive cases in just the first week of December.
DANBURY, CT
larchmontloop.com

Larchmont’s Holiday Market is Open

No one does the holidays like Larchmont Nurseries. The sights, sounds and the evocative smells of Christmas are now waiting for you at Larchmont Nursery’s amazing Holiday shop. Trees, decorations, lights and indoor plants. Everything you need to deck the halls. And don’t forget the firewood!. Larchmont Nurseries...
LARCHMONT, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Niantic Cinema 5 in East Lyme permanently closes its doors

EAST LYME, Conn. — Another local business is permanently closing its doors due to a recent decline in attendance and the changes to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of Niantic Cinema 5 shared in a Facebook post on Monday that after much thought, they have decided...
EAST LYME, CT
nehomemag.com

Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue

If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
DARIEN, CT
The Jewish Press

Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays

The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
FARMINGTON, CT

