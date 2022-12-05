Read full article on original website
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
ctbites.com
Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +
When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
trumbulltimes.com
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
Yale Daily News
Despite 900 open staff positions, admin confident retention will return to normal levels
Employers around the nation are facing heightened turnover and retention issues, and Yale has not been exempt. According to vice president for human resources John Whelan, the University currently has around 900 open staff positions across over a dozen operations, including information technology, facilities and hospitality. These turnover trends fall in line with economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw low retention rates in most major industries. But in spite of this pattern, administrators are confident that numbers will return to normal levels as the University prepares for a post-pandemic age.
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia attends Cheshire’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was a guest speaker at the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon on Dec. 2. They had a wonderful afternoon at 122 Elm Street Tavern to celebrate Business Woman of the Year Linda DeSilva from Main Street Caffe.
Saving Bassick High means choosing life
To move forward with the proposed new site for Bridgeport's Bassick High School would be textbook environmental racism.
WTNH.com
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
Danbury Has Been Ravaged by the Flu Recently
The Flu Season has hit hard in Danbury, CT. According to a press release from City officials, the City of Danbury Lab has seen 181 confirmed Flu cases since December 1, 2022. It appears Danbury may be one of the hot spots contributing to a massive spike in Flu cases in CT. The Nutmeg State has had 12,000 positive cases in just the first week of December.
larchmontloop.com
Larchmont’s Holiday Market is Open
No one does the holidays like Larchmont Nurseries. The sights, sounds and the evocative smells of Christmas are now waiting for you at Larchmont Nursery’s amazing Holiday shop. Trees, decorations, lights and indoor plants. Everything you need to deck the halls. And don’t forget the firewood!. Larchmont Nurseries...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
Niantic Cinema 5 in East Lyme permanently closes its doors
EAST LYME, Conn. — Another local business is permanently closing its doors due to a recent decline in attendance and the changes to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of Niantic Cinema 5 shared in a Facebook post on Monday that after much thought, they have decided...
nehomemag.com
Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue
If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
The Jewish Press
Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays
The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army
The U.S. Army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company.
