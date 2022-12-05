Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Space Command promotes role in Artemis 1
WASHINGTON — As Artemis 1 nears its conclusion, U.S. Space Command is using the mission to highlight its role in supporting NASA, even as the space agency considers alternatives to some of those services. The Orion crew capsule is scheduled to splash down at 12:39 p.m. Eastern Dec. 11...
SpaceNews.com
Space Development Agency’s first launch slips to March due to satellite glitch
WASHINGTON — The first launch of the Space Development Agency’s constellation planned for mid-December will slip to March 2023 due to an anomaly in York Space’s satellites that was identified during tests, the agency’s director Derek Tournear said Dec. 9. The Space Development Agency, a procurement...
SpaceNews.com
Antenna maker Anywaves plots aggressive US expansion
TAMPA, Fla. — French satellite antenna maker Anywaves said Dec. 8 it has raised around $3 million to help capture more business from U.S. customers. Anywaves CEO Nicolas Capet said the funds from French investor Ylliade Groupe enable the company to accelerate sales and marketing efforts in the United States, where only 10% of its customers are currently based.
US set to announce major fusion energy breakthrough: report
The US Department of Energy is set to reveal a “major scientific breakthrough” this week after scientists were reportedly able to produce a fusion reaction that created a net energy gain for the first time. The development — a major milestone in the pursuit of limitless clean energy — was made recently at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, sources told the Washington Post. The net gain reaction, which is considered to be a “holy grail” of zero-carbon power, is a major step towards being able to create a technology one day that could offer a clean and virtually...
Russia says U.S. not 'constructive' yet in talks - RIA
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia sees Istanbul as a "comfortable place" to conduct diplomacy with the United States but does not yet believe Washington has adopted a constructive approach in talks, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday.
Covid outbreak appears to strike Beijing as top Chinese expert warns of 'rapid spread'
China is bracing for an unprecendented wave of Covid-19 cases after dismantling large parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy last week, with a leading expert warning Omicron variants were "spreading rapidly" and signs of an outbreak rattling the country's capital.
SpaceNews.com
House committee leaders introduce bipartisan bills to update satellite rules
TAMPA, Fla. — The top Democrat and Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced bipartisan legislation Dec. 8 to reform the Federal Communication Commission’s satellite licensing rules. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and the ranking member, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.),...
SpaceNews.com
Falcon 9 launches ispace lander and NASA cubesat to the moon
WASHINGTON — A new era of commercial lunar missions started Dec. 11 with the Falcon 9 launch of a Japanese lander mission that also carried a NASA cubesat. The SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 2:38 a.m. Eastern. The rocket’s first stage, making its fifth flight, landed at the company’s Landing Zone 2 at Cape Canaveral about eight minutes after liftoff.
SpaceNews.com
Europe celebrates performance of Orion service module
WASHINGTON — As the Artemis 1 mission nears its conclusion, European Space Agency and industry officials praised the performance of the Orion spacecraft’s service module, which some see as a step towards a European crewed spacecraft. The Artemis 1 mission is set to conclude Dec. 11 with the...
