Read full article on original website
Related
Big Freedia Marvels At How Her & Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Took On ‘The Life That It Did’ (Exclusive)
Dr. Martens famously boast that they have “bouncing soles.” So, it makes perfect sense that the beloved iconoclastic shoe brand would team with Big Freedia, the New Orleans superstar dubbed the “Queen of Bounce.” Freedia took part in the Dr. Martens Presents free concert series, rocking Brooklyn Made in November, the latest of concerts pairing Dr. Martens with trailblazing artists. “I think just that,” Freedia tells HollywoodLife when discussing the most “Docs” thing about her. “I created my own lane in hip-hop,” she says.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marvin Sapp Says Ye “Ain’t A Gospel Artist,” Calls His Inclusion “Unfair”
The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but “that’s not something that happens across genres.”. He’s hailed as one of the greatest Gospel artists of our time, and Marvin Sapp is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West. Despite the anti-Semitism backlash West has received, he continues to tout his Christian faith. For years, Ye has been making waves in Gospel circles, especially following the success of Jesus is King. The album won several Gospel awards and Christian artists praised his addition to the genre. However, Sapp offered a different take in a recent interview.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Afro Preacha the Multi-Faceted Artist Who’s Professionalism is Matched by None
The seemingly unstoppable and certainly not out workable, Afro Preachah is actively taking measures to ensure he covers ALL of his bases. Putting in the face-to-face footwork each and every day, on top of keeping his social media presence and overall internet presence and official website AFROPREACHAH.com (AFROPREACHAH) up to date and overall at the level which he desires and more than well deserves. A regularly busy businessman with ventures featured on his website (AFROPREACHAH) ranging from his extensive music selection including songs such as “Get Down”, “I Don’t Need You”, and “Undress” to his elaborate work in the clothing design scene available for purchase on the website (AFROPREACHAH) as well. The downloads for each song are available in all forms, CD, cassette, and vinyl each coming with a complimentary downloadable version. Being the fashion guru that he is, it’s only right that he has the wearable merch to go with his releases; all that and more is included in one convenient place! (AFROPREACHAH) In usual Afro Preachah fashion, taking everything he does to the next level and then some, sources say he is currently working on his first NFT project, and given the vision he has painted for us so far, we can’t wait to learn more about it and to get involved assuming it’s everything we expect from Afro Preachah to put together. In addition to the already provided links to his website through this article, below we’ve also attached the link to his website and other areas such as socials and music streaming services below for your convenience!
The Notorious B.I.G. Used to Leave Voicemails With Made-Up Rap Lyrics For His Friends
The Notorious B.I.G. used to leave personalized voicemails for his friends in the form of rap lyrics.
thehypemagazine.com
Steve Aoki and 3LAU Announce PUNX Supergroup
2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki and world-renowned chart-topper 3LAU announce their new project PUNX, the world’s first DJs associated with CryptoPunks NFT characters. Led by two of the music industry’s most successful web3 entrepreneurs, Aoki and 3LAU join forces to create an innovative audio-visual IRL-meets-metaverse supergroup. PUNX marks the first time Aoki and 3LAU are coming together as a duo to build off the sonic chemistry they established on their recent audio/visual NFT collaboration “Jenny.”
Hip-Hop History Month: Tag Team! 5 Great DJ / Rapper Duos
Every great boxer knows the power of a 1-2 punch. In the world of Hip-Hop, the right artist combined with a skilled DJ packs the perfect pairing for a knockout hit.
thehypemagazine.com
Emerging hip-hop artist Frost G shares new single “Play Inda Cross”
Texas-based rapper Frost G releases a new single, “Play Inda Cross.” Effortlessly vibrant and upbeat Following his previously released singles “As The World Turns,” “For U,” “The Response,” and “Splash.”. The newest single, “Play Inda Cross,” showcases his ability to go...
thehypemagazine.com
The Crystal Nicole Experience Celebrates 20 Years of Music Industry and New Christmas Single ‘Silent Night Hush (Remix)’
The Crystal Nicole Experience allows attendees an opportunity to go on a musical journey with Crystal Nicole. We come together to celebrate the debut of Crystal’s solo career as an artist while also acknowledging her 20 years in the music industry already. Crystal Nicole will be performing her new single Silent Night Hush (Remix) live at The Christian Lounge.
Louder
Mount Westmore's Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort: rollicking, aggressive, old school bluster from some of the most recognisable voices in hip-hop
West Coast hip-hop supergroup throw it back to the golden age on big and brash debut album
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'
JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
thehypemagazine.com
Aesja Says Her Happiness Comes First in Newest EP ‘Gold’
Houston-based musician, Aesja cultivates self-love and elevation through her many records. Aesja’s newest EP, in particular, encourages others to go with their gut. No matter the circumstance, she showcases in this project to do what’s best for you. The 4-track effort titled Gold symbolizes finding the light in...
thehypemagazine.com
New music on max, GreekDaGod was shocked about Hurricane G
Greekdagod was shocked learning Hurricane G passed away as it hit close to him since Greekdagod was born in Brooklyn. Greek stated before he respects all the artists before him who pave the way for the hip-hop community and the blueprint. Greekdagod is now working on two Albums. His release...
thehypemagazine.com
Mikaila Murphy Shares Christmas Offering ‘Ho Ho Ho’
Mikaila Murphy returns with the infectious, satirical, sexy, and feverishly catchy new Christmas single ‘Ho Ho Ho.’. After breaking through with a series of impactful singles throughout 2022, Mikaila has quickly risen by picking up widespread acclaim and building a feverish fanbase. Now back with her first-ever festive release,...
sheenmagazine.com
The Power of the DJ
“In the hip-hop world music cannot survive without a DJ. DJs set the tone for how the crowd will receive the artist before hitting a stage and before a record plays in a club. as an artist you must recognize that without a good DJ, your music will be powerless”.
1 Line From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Big Poppa’ Was Inspired By His Love of Southern Dining
'Big Poppa' remains one of The Notorious B.I.G.'s most beloved songs to this day. One lyric in particular that has remained timeless was inspired by Big's love of Waffle House as a young person.
thehypemagazine.com
Brooklyn’s Dark Pop Queen Valley Latini Marks a Modern Day Renaissance in Debut EP “Attention Lover”
Bogota born and NYC-based dark pop artist Valley Latini has announced the release of her highly anticipated debut project “Attention Lover”. Musically inspired by the industrial sounds of Bushwick, Brooklyn, “Attention Lover” delivers a sexy dose of introspection and refreshing authenticity for lovers of electro pop. Sensual and direct, the eleven track project shares stories of past relationships and love affairs as well as a deeper look at self-love and female empowerment. “Attention Lover” branches further into Latini’s personal life and the relatable chaos that ensues when attempting to fall in love. Sonically, Valley is highly influenced by her religious background. In a transgressive way she chooses to combine said elements with contrasting themes like sensuality and divinity as a unified entity.
Comments / 0