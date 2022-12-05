Read full article on original website
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, 'Desire, I Want To Turn Into You'
It was a secret blessing that Caroline Polachek's solo career truly began to take off right before the pandemic. Her lush, comforting vocals and tales of love and longing on her incredible 2019 debut, Pang, served as the perfect soundtrack to a confusing time, and the isolation heightened her intention of fostering intimacy.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Kate NV Announces New Album Wow, Shares “Oni (They)” Video: Watch
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
Emerging hip-hop artist Frost G shares new single “Play Inda Cross”
Texas-based rapper Frost G releases a new single, “Play Inda Cross.” Effortlessly vibrant and upbeat Following his previously released singles “As The World Turns,” “For U,” “The Response,” and “Splash.”. The newest single, “Play Inda Cross,” showcases his ability to go...
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Trevor Noah Credits Black Women For ‘Shaping’ Him In Final ‘Daily Show’ Episode
During Trevor Noah’s final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday (Dec. 8), the comedian thanked all his correspondents, friends, and fans who have been by his side for the past seven years as he took over the desk in the wake of Jon Stewart’s departure. Trevor, 38, also made sure to give “a special shoutout to Black women” during his closing remarks. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, [and] informed me? My mom, my grand, my aunts, all these Black women in my life.”
Music Producer Lil' Dave Dave Is Dominating the Electronic Music Scene
Talent always finds its way through the noise of a competitive industry, and for Lil Dave Dave, cutting through the saturation is exactly what he’s been doing this past year. The young talent is living his dreams and entertaining the world with his multiple endeavours while growing his fanbase on social media. He has worked hard for years, built connections, and is prepared to make his mark within the music world. It’s evident that the artist’s skills go hand in hand with the tech, social and digital platforms that have also played a vital role in establishing his presence online.
John Lennon Compared 1 of His Solo Songs to Haiku
John Lennon discussed one of his songs and then contrasted haiku with the work of a famous Western poet.
Meet Afro Preacha the Multi-Faceted Artist Who’s Professionalism is Matched by None
The seemingly unstoppable and certainly not out workable, Afro Preachah is actively taking measures to ensure he covers ALL of his bases. Putting in the face-to-face footwork each and every day, on top of keeping his social media presence and overall internet presence and official website AFROPREACHAH.com (AFROPREACHAH) up to date and overall at the level which he desires and more than well deserves. A regularly busy businessman with ventures featured on his website (AFROPREACHAH) ranging from his extensive music selection including songs such as “Get Down”, “I Don’t Need You”, and “Undress” to his elaborate work in the clothing design scene available for purchase on the website (AFROPREACHAH) as well. The downloads for each song are available in all forms, CD, cassette, and vinyl each coming with a complimentary downloadable version. Being the fashion guru that he is, it’s only right that he has the wearable merch to go with his releases; all that and more is included in one convenient place! (AFROPREACHAH) In usual Afro Preachah fashion, taking everything he does to the next level and then some, sources say he is currently working on his first NFT project, and given the vision he has painted for us so far, we can’t wait to learn more about it and to get involved assuming it’s everything we expect from Afro Preachah to put together. In addition to the already provided links to his website through this article, below we’ve also attached the link to his website and other areas such as socials and music streaming services below for your convenience!
Is ‘Big Brother’ on Netflix?
Is “Big Brother” on Netflix? YES. After being on the air for more than two decades, CBS’s hit reality TV show is finally available to stream on Netflix. However, as of this writing, you can only watch two installments: Season 10, which aired in the summer of 2008, and Season 14, which took place in the summer of 2012. If you’re looking for seasons other than 10 and 14, we suggest you check out Paramount Plus instead, as that streamer has the rights to the entire “Big Brother” catalogue. Here is how the Netflix platform describes the addictive reality series, which...
Berghaus' Latest "Dean Street" Collection Celebrates British Dance Music
Berghaus is celebrating British dance culture’s past and present with a new PRESS FWD campaign that presents its new “Dean St” collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The new campaign for the collection has been shot in Happy Valley — the Kent location where thousands of people danced to ’80s and ’90s rave music. As a whole, the PRESS FWD campaign has been launched to merge two generations of U.K. dance music and Berghaus has enlisted Radio 1 DJ, Fabio, and drum & bass producer, DJ Rap, to meet with two new-generation producers — Mixtress and IZCO — who are currently flying the flag for British dance music.
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Neil Young's Harvest: 50 years on, flawlessly imperfect from beginning to end
If you’re a Neil Young fan, you’ll want this: an expanded, 50th anniversary edition of the classic Harvest
Aesja Says Her Happiness Comes First in Newest EP ‘Gold’
Houston-based musician, Aesja cultivates self-love and elevation through her many records. Aesja’s newest EP, in particular, encourages others to go with their gut. No matter the circumstance, she showcases in this project to do what’s best for you. The 4-track effort titled Gold symbolizes finding the light in...
New music on max, GreekDaGod was shocked about Hurricane G
Greekdagod was shocked learning Hurricane G passed away as it hit close to him since Greekdagod was born in Brooklyn. Greek stated before he respects all the artists before him who pave the way for the hip-hop community and the blueprint. Greekdagod is now working on two Albums. His release...
Lil Flip feat. Lashae Love – God Got Us All
Lil Flip feat. Lashae Love – God Got Us All
