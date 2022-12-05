Read full article on original website
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU
A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Wrestling icon teases WWE return at 74 years old for storyline with Lacey Evans
COULD Sgt. Slaughter be set for a spectacular return?. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't set foot in the ring in earnest since he retired back in 2014, but he has hinted at a potential return alongside Lacey Evans. 50 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the 74-year-old former...
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
Major Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE earlier this year when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, but unfortunately he’s been out of action since June due to injury. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE filmed a commercial in Los Angeles on Friday that featured Cody Rhodes,...
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
Bayley Asks Santa To Give Michael Cole A Terrible Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The holidays are upon us, and the world of professional wrestling is feeling the joy — at least most of the wrestling community, as one popular women's star is feeling more like Scrooge. Bayley shared a video on her Twitter account...
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
