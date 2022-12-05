Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Incumbent Raphael Warnock projected winner in Georgia Senate runoff
Decision Desk HQ has called Georgia’s runoff Senate race for incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who garnered 50.46% of the vote as of Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results.
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections
Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
texasbreaking.com
Georgia: Teenager Got Shot in his leg while Campaigning for Raphael Warnock in the State
On 1st December, Thursday a 15-year-old youngster was shot in his leg during canvassing for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in Savannah city. According to the investigators, the bullet came through a door of a home in the city. How the teenager got shot in Georgia?. According to The New York...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia seeing high numbers of STD infections
Sexually-transmitted infections are on the rise around the nation, and here in Georgia. The Peach State is now seeing the highest rates in certain diseases in a decade.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
Georgia Ports to expand Savannah’s Ocean Terminal for more containers
The complicated project will allow the Savannah port to accommodate two additional large freighters at the Ocean Terminal at the same time, boosting dockside and yard capacity to relieve congestion at the nearby Garden City Terminal.
After Clinching Control of the Senate, Democrats Still Covet Victory in Georgia Runoff
The election could either strengthen Democrats' hold on the upper chamber of Congress or provide Republicans a fighting chance of blocking federal and even Supreme Court nominations. The post After Clinching Control of the Senate, Democrats Still Covet Victory in Georgia Runoff appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
