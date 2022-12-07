Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Related
D.C. Ranked Sixth Among States for Energy Efficiency
The Bowser administration lauded D.C.'s high ranking on the 2022 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. The post D.C. Ranked Sixth Among States for Energy Efficiency appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Historic Anacostia Residents Treated to Christmas Carolers
Many residents of the Historic Anacostia neighborhood in southeast D.C. received a holiday treat when 17 of their neighbors and other District residents sang Christmas carols throughout the area. The post Historic Anacostia Residents Treated to Christmas Carolers appeared first on The Washington Informer.
THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Tell It on the Mountain
A historic church located in the heart of the District of Columbia has a cure for the past few years of us having to stay away from one another due to COVID. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Tell It on the Mountain appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Gatsby Showcase Highlights Fashion, Honors Icons and Seeks to Empower
On a cold December night, hundreds of fashion-forward folks brought the heat at the second annual Gatsby Showcase, an awards and runway show with a goal of empowerment. The post The Gatsby Showcase Highlights Fashion, Honors Icons and Seeks to Empower appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Gen Z Congressman-Elect Rejected for D.C. Apartment After Campaign Debt Waylays Credit
Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, who will the first Generation Z member of the U.S. Congress next month, said that his application for a D.C. apartment was denied because of bad credit. The post Gen Z Congressman-Elect Rejected for D.C. Apartment After Campaign Debt Waylays Credit appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Parents and Former Teachers Respond to Tentative Teacher Contract Agreement
For more than three years, D.C. public school teachers had been without a contract. The post Parents and Former Teachers Respond to Tentative Teacher Contract Agreement appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ArtsFairfax Announces Programs Supporting Artists and Arts Programs
ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County’s local arts agency, announced grants for local arts organizations and free learning experiences for county residents The post ArtsFairfax Announces Programs Supporting Artists and Arts Programs appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Micha Green Named Washington Informer Managing Editor
The Washington Informer, the District’s leading Black and woman-owned news organization, has named Micha Green its Managing Editor, replacing former editor D. Kevin McNeir. The post Micha Green Named Washington Informer Managing Editor appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Registration for FITDC Fresh Start 5K Now Open
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday the start of registration for the ninth annual FITDC Fresh Start 5K, which will occur on Jan. 1. The post Registration for FITDC Fresh Start 5K Now Open appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Racine Praises D.C. Council for Bill Reforming Forensic Dept.
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine praised the D.C. Council for passing a bill that reforms the embattled Department of Forensic Sciences, the city’s crime lab. The post Racine Praises D.C. Council for Bill Reforming Forensic Dept. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
GOODProjects, Ari Lennox and Long Live GoGo Team Up for Party with a Purpose
When D.C.-based nonprofit GOODProjects decided to partner with singer Ari Lennox and Long Live GoGo for the GOOD Holiday Ball, the goal was to host the biggest toy drive D.C. has ever seen. The post GOODProjects, Ari Lennox and Long Live GoGo Team Up for Party with a Purpose appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Entrepreneurs Embrace Small Business Saturday
District entrepreneurs took advantage of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 to show off their wares to new potential customers and to encourage residents and city leaders to support local businesses. The post D.C. Entrepreneurs Embrace Small Business Saturday appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools
Hundreds of Black male students have received mentorship and enrichment as part of a collaborative effort that DCPS entered with a nationally renowned program. The post Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Joins Dem Colleagues in Seeking Mayoral Control Over D.C. National Guard
Federal lawmakers want the D.C. mayor to have the authority to control the city's National Guard. The post Norton Joins Dem Colleagues in Seeking Mayoral Control Over D.C. National Guard appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Residents are Mostly Real ID-Compliant as Restrictive Homeland Security Program Looms
The Department of Homeland Security wants all Americans recognized universally as a star — at least they want you to have that one star on your driver’s license that proves you’re REAL ID-compliant. The post D.C. Residents are Mostly Real ID-Compliant as Restrictive Homeland Security Program Looms appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton, Booker Announce Hearing on D.C. Slave Memorial
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), announced Tuesday that the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing this week on their Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act. The post Norton, Booker Announce Hearing on D.C. Slave Memorial appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Leaders Float Bill to Overhaul City’s Housing Authority Board
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson introduced Thursday a bill to overhaul the city's beleaguered housing authority board. The post D.C. Leaders Float Bill to Overhaul City’s Housing Authority Board appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Parents Rally Behind DCPS Teachers in Demand for Better Conditions
Contract negotiations between the Washington Teachers' Union and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have not only shed light on the issues of teacher pay and workload, but what parents and students have described as the dismal conditions of some District public schools. The post Parents Rally Behind DCPS Teachers in Demand for Better Conditions appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ASALH Presents Freedom Scholars Award to Local Historian, Author
Warm welcomes are for a dynamic jewel of The Washington Informer family. The post ASALH Presents Freedom Scholars Award to Local Historian, Author appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New State Board Reps in Wards 3, 5 Hit the Ground Running
Since clinching victory in the D.C. State Board of Education race, Eric Goulet has set his sights on addressing school overcrowding, per-pupil funding, and expanding pre-K3 and pre-K4 options in Ward 3. The post New State Board Reps in Wards 3, 5 Hit the Ground Running appeared first on The Washington Informer.
