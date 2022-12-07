ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Rally Behind DCPS Teachers in Demand for Better Conditions

Contract negotiations between the Washington Teachers' Union and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have not only shed light on the issues of teacher pay and workload, but what parents and students have described as the dismal conditions of some District public schools.  The post Parents Rally Behind DCPS Teachers in Demand for Better Conditions appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

