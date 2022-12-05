Read full article on original website
Boys ice hockey: No. 6 Northern Highlands overpowers Paramus
James Massimisi tallied four goals while JT Gandara scored twice to lead Northern Highlands, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-1 win over Paramus at Sport-A-Rama in Monsey, NY. Jake Baratta and Will Brown each had four assists for Northern Highlands (2-0), with two powerplay goals scored...
West Milford-Pequannock over Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap
Nick Lombardo recorded 14 saves to lead West Milford-Pequannock to a 3-1 win over Ramsey at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Milford-Pequannock (1-0) led 2-1 after the second period. John Biegel and Kyle Gregory each scored in the win. Michael Mosier scored for Ramsey (0-1-1), while Lukas Cohen...
Boys ice hockey: Brick Township stops Paramus Catholic
Jake Toye scored twice while Thomas Johnston had a goal and two assists as Brick Township stopped Paramus Catholic 5-3 at Hackensack Ice House. Aiden Rozell had three assists and Logan Donnelly had two for Brick Township (2-0) while Nick Barroquiero had a goal and an assist and TJ Browers scored as well. Kevin Toye finished with 24 saves and Brick Township had 30 shots on goal.
Wayne over Mahwah - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Brogna recorded a goal and an assist as Wayne rolled to a 4-1 home win over Mahwah at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Brogna and Joey Capizzano scored in the opening period to give Wayne (2-0) a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Matt Smith and Matthew Burke...
Boys ice hockey: Monahan, Olszewski pace Whippany Park-Hanover Park past Millburn
Mike Monahan scored four goals while Chase Olszewski produced a hat trick as Whippany Park-Hanover Park got their first win of the season with an 8-4 victory over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Wyatt Lieto finished with four assists for Whippany Park-Hanover Parl (1-1-1) while Dylan Marion had...
Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck rallies to top Marlboro - Boys ice hockey recap
Shane Corson produced a hat trick while Fionn Thomann and Evan Wohlsetter added two goals apiece as Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck overcame a 5-2 deficit in the first period to rally to a 10-8 win over Marlboro at Howell Ice Arena. Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck (3-0) scored four goals in the second...
Hun over Peddie - Boys basketbal recap
Noah Payne netted 30 points to as Peddie took a 70-59 loss at the hands of Hun, in Princeton. Hun improved to 5-3 with the win. Nyle Coleman added on 19 points for Peddie (3-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 3 Don Bosco over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Ty Oller and Massimo Monteleone each recorded two goals and one assist to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-2 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. The Ironmen (2-0) led 5-1 after the first period. Dean...
Boys ice hockey: Roxbury reaches double digit goals vs. Vernon
Jake Calanni and AJ Mancuso both scored twice with an assist as Roxbury defeated Vernon, 10-0, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Ryan VanZile also had a goal to go along with two assists in the game while Connor Francis and Tyler Petersen each contributed a goal and an assist in the win. Gavin Barooah, Just.
Bowling: Montville, Passaic Tech come out on top at the Tom Irwin Memorial Classic
The Montville boys bowling team and the Passaic Tech girls bowling team each won titles at the Tom Irwin Memorial Crusader Classic on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. Montville tallied 3,149 pins on the day which was just enough to edge Seton Hall Prep which finished with 3,107. Bergen Tech was third at 2,831-
Lawrenceville over Pennington - Boys basketball recap
Corey Miller posted 25 points with five rebounds, five steals and five assists as Pennington took an 80-76 loss at the hands of Lawrenceville, in Pennington. Lawrenceville improved to 2-1 with the win. Brandon Russell added on 18 points and four assists for Pennington (2-5), while Dwayne Snead recorded 15...
Boys Ice Hockey: Barnhill scores 4 goals as West Morris downs Bernards Co-Op - PHOTOS
Benjamin Barnhill scored four times as West Morris earned it’s first win of the season, 10-3, over Bernards-Middlesex-Somerville at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Tommy Togno, the head coach’s son, added two more goals as did Zach Knopf as West Morris (1-0-1) handed Bernards Co-Op it’s first defeat of the season (1-1).
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Bowling: Old Bridge girls, South Brunswick boys finish in first at Edison Classic
Ten boys bowling team and nine girls teams competed at the third annual Edison Township Bowling Classic on Saturday at Majestic Lanes in Hopelawn. The even was hosted by Edison and J.P. Stevens. Every team bowled 12 Baker games in the qualifying round, and then top four teams on each...
Bowling: Jackson Mem. boys, Brick Mem. girls take home Rule the River titles
Jackson Memorial boys bowling and Brick Memorial girls bowling are both ranked atop the preseason NJ.com Top 20 for each respective sport. And on Saturday, each team bowled like they were the No. 1 team in the state as both programs took home Rule the River titles at Ocean Lanes in Lakewood.
High Point/Wallkill Valley shuts out Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Gordon Shindelman tallied a career-high four goals to lead High Point/Wallkill Valley to a 7-0 victory over Parsippany Regional at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.
Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria
Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
Rutgers falls to rival Seton Hall in rock fight
It had been less than 72 hours since Rutgers landed on the wrong end of a devastating last-second loss, and the Scarlet Knights looked like they were carrying the weight of the defeat on their shoulders. Hosting their in-state rival for the first time in three years, playing in front...
Seton Hall hands Rutgers first home loss of season in Garden State Hardwood Classic: 5 observations
Seton Hall stunned its in-state rival and earned a key NCAA Tournament résumé victory in the process. The Pirates knocked off Rutgers, 45-43, in the Garden State Hardwood Classic before a sold-out crowd of more than 8,000 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, handing the Scarlet Knights their first home loss of the season.
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
