Bayonne, NJ

NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: No. 6 Northern Highlands overpowers Paramus

James Massimisi tallied four goals while JT Gandara scored twice to lead Northern Highlands, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-1 win over Paramus at Sport-A-Rama in Monsey, NY. Jake Baratta and Will Brown each had four assists for Northern Highlands (2-0), with two powerplay goals scored...
PARAMUS, NJ
West Milford-Pequannock over Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap

Nick Lombardo recorded 14 saves to lead West Milford-Pequannock to a 3-1 win over Ramsey at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Milford-Pequannock (1-0) led 2-1 after the second period. John Biegel and Kyle Gregory each scored in the win. Michael Mosier scored for Ramsey (0-1-1), while Lukas Cohen...
RAMSEY, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Brick Township stops Paramus Catholic

Jake Toye scored twice while Thomas Johnston had a goal and two assists as Brick Township stopped Paramus Catholic 5-3 at Hackensack Ice House. Aiden Rozell had three assists and Logan Donnelly had two for Brick Township (2-0) while Nick Barroquiero had a goal and an assist and TJ Browers scored as well. Kevin Toye finished with 24 saves and Brick Township had 30 shots on goal.
BRICK, NJ
Wayne over Mahwah - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Brogna recorded a goal and an assist as Wayne rolled to a 4-1 home win over Mahwah at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Brogna and Joey Capizzano scored in the opening period to give Wayne (2-0) a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Matt Smith and Matthew Burke...
WAYNE, NJ
Hun over Peddie - Boys basketbal recap

Noah Payne netted 30 points to as Peddie took a 70-59 loss at the hands of Hun, in Princeton. Hun improved to 5-3 with the win. Nyle Coleman added on 19 points for Peddie (3-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
PRINCETON, NJ
Lawrenceville over Pennington - Boys basketball recap

Corey Miller posted 25 points with five rebounds, five steals and five assists as Pennington took an 80-76 loss at the hands of Lawrenceville, in Pennington. Lawrenceville improved to 2-1 with the win. Brandon Russell added on 18 points and four assists for Pennington (2-5), while Dwayne Snead recorded 15...
PENNINGTON, NJ
Rutgers wrestling defeats Princeton as rivalry showdown comes down to criteria

Rutgers heavyweight Boone McDermott knew all he needed was a win. “I was told if I win it, we win,” McDermott said. “That changed everything.”. In the final bout of an exciting back-and-forth dual, McDermott delivered a 5-3 decision over Travis Stefanik to put Rutgers past Princeton in the latest edition of their rivalry showdown of New Jersey’s top college wrestling teams Sunday at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers falls to rival Seton Hall in rock fight

It had been less than 72 hours since Rutgers landed on the wrong end of a devastating last-second loss, and the Scarlet Knights looked like they were carrying the weight of the defeat on their shoulders. Hosting their in-state rival for the first time in three years, playing in front...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?

For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
